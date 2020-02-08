Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have shared their plans for Valentine’s Day. Despite a busy schedule, the two of them spend the evening together with a romantic dinner.

Daniel said to IANS: “I will be in Dhaka and then fly home. I will take my beautiful wife for dinner because I miss the first half of the day. But I have a permit that I absolutely asked for before I went booked this trip. “

Sunny said she would spend the first half of the day with her three children – Nisha, Noah and Asher. “I spend the day with the kids and then dinner with you (Daniel),” she said to IANS.

How would you define the meaning of love? “The meaning of love in marriage is happy woman, happy life. It’s that simple,” laughed Sunny, who has been happily married to Daniel since January 2009, and said, “Compromise. Sure.”

Sunny will next be seen in Koka Kola on the acting front.

