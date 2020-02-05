This is what happened when I was a fan of hearts among the supporters of St. Johnstone - Steve Cardownie

Advertisement

After a pleasant afternoon watching Hearts escape with a draw against St Johnstone, Steve Cardownie thanks the home support.

MY son, grandson and I participated in the St Johnstone v Hearts competition last Saturday and enjoyed our day out immensely.

After leaving late to buy tickets, my son spoke directly to the staff at the Perth club and asked if it was OK to take a seat in the main gallery where the St. Johnstone supporters were housed.

“It should not be a problem,” replied “we are a family-oriented club and you are more than welcome to buy tickets for that area,” which we did properly.

When we took our seats, we witnessed more Hearts fans, mostly with children in tow, also scattered around the main stand. Considering the fact that we were very sincere and that we were clearly heart fans (the fact that we did not get up and encouraged one of the three goals of St. Johnstone raw may have been a bit of a freebie), we were not made to feel in no way uncomfortable with the home fans around us.

Some of the other Harten fans in the area had sporting club colors and were not exposed to intimidation or abuse, which made for an enjoyable afternoon – given that we escaped with a draw, this clearly contributed to our good humor.

So many thanks to St Johnstone for being able to prove that football is just a game and that fans can play cheek with fans from home without having to worry about their safety. I will definitely go back and I am sure that next time we will leave with more good memories – and three points!