Over the centuries, people have migrated to the great American West in search of wealth and the opportunity to reform their lives. It was likely that those who tried to change their fortune needed a new wardrobe for their new calling, and Levi Strauss was ready to provide them with hard-wearing material. But strikingly early Levi fans are not limited to 49ers. Because that template also fits the story of none other than Albert Einstein: after his escape from Germany before the Second World War, the physicist went all the way to California, where he came in possession of a leather jacket from Levi.

Now, that jacket is the crown jewel of an exhibition entitled “Levi Strauss: A History of American Style”, opening at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco on Thursday, February 13. In a telephone conversation about the jacket with the historian Tracey Panek of the brand, I could not resist the temptation to take Power Rank off the bat.

Panek led me through the selection of contenders – such as the riveted denim jacket from 1808, which is, for example, the oldest in the brand. But in the end, Panek came to the inevitable conclusion that the jacket was worn religiously during the life of one of the most famous intellectuals in history (and on a cover of Time magazine from 1938!) The most important artifact of Levi.

When Einstein was given this coat, Panek explained, Levi was still primarily a West Coast brand with stores in Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah, and only a few in places such as New York. Einstein’s “Menlo” model, as it appeared in catalogs, was introduced in 1933. ” Well, (Einstein’s) not the most typical customer of Levi, “says Panek. “In the 1930s we were busy with a working man.”

Einstein was a different breed of working man, but no less committed to his Levi’s jacket: fellow scientist Leopold Infeld wrote in his memoirs that “a leather jacket has solved the problem with Einstein’s jacket for years.”

Despite the fact that Einstein wore the jacket on photos over the years, including the illustration that was made for the aforementioned Time cover, the people at Levi had no idea that the jacket was theirs. Only in 2016, when the jacket was auctioned at Christie’s in London, did Levi discover that Einstein had worn the brand all these years.

Panek happened to be in London for other official affairs of Levi the week of the auction. It was her duty to lift her paddle to make sure the brand ended up with this piece of history. An earpiece that broadcast the voice of the brand president, awake at 2:00 am in San Francisco, gave Panek the green light to keep bidding until she finally won the jacket for £ 110,500. “I can tell you that my heart was beating absolutely fast,” says Panek.

When the jacket arrived in San Francisco a few months after the auction, Panek remembers that he had smelled it before he saw it. Einstein was a wonderful pipe smoker, and the smell of smoke still penetrates the jacket. “We opened the crate and the first thing you could feel was just that pungent odor,” says Panek,

Viewing the jacket remains an olfactory experience, and visitors to Levi’s exhibition at the Contemporary Jewish Museum can sniff the scent of Einstein’s pipe through the jacket. The exhibition will also include one of the oldest pairs of jeans in the world from 1890, and letters that Cary Grant sent to Arthur Roth to thank him “for those four Western shirts that greeted my return from another recent trip to Europe.” Grant was grateful, he wrote, although he wasn’t sure if he could catch the eye. “I am not at all sure if I can wave goodbye in gold thread. I will await a more courageous vote.” We are grateful that Albert Einstein did not worry so much.