Since Bollywood and music are nothing less than religions in India, Zee TV offers viewers the best of both worlds with the music countdown show Pro Music Countdown moderated by Siddharth Kanan. In the next episode of the show, you see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who give viewers an insight into their lives.

Indians are known to make birthdays a big deal, and Kartik has left no stone unturned to his beloved mom this year. The actor turned his head when he gave his mother a Mini Cooper convertible for her special day. But it seems that everything that belongs to mom belongs to her children. When asked about the car and how his mother found the gift on the show, the actor said, “I just think it’s extremely funny how I bought the car for mom, but she can hardly use it because I drive it around The whole time, the other day she even told me to leave the car for a day because she wanted to use it, but I just told her that I like it too much to stop, “Kartik explained with an embarrassed smile.

On the other hand, as a member of the Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan has big shoes to fill. Last year, however, the actress put her skills to the test after her debut in Kedarnath and her role in Simmba. During the show, the actress said that her father could not attend the screening of her first film, and she had organized a special screening for him.

After seeing her performance, her father told her that he is now firmly convinced that Sara can take care of herself. He further told her that he would always be there to support her and knew that she would do something great.

