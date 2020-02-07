This is how Disha Patani's incredible enthusiasm for Malang has proven itself: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Disha Patani has been B-town’s main attraction for some time due to her large fan base. Since the Malang trailer was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for Disha to look the hottest on screen.

When the makers of Malang recognized the enthusiasm surrounding Disha Patani, they released Disha’s solo song ‘Hui Malang’ a few days ago.

It was the unanimous call from the Malang team to release the song that stood out for the film, as Disha is the main buzz element of the film.

The hype surrounding Malang has certainly increased in recent days and the release of ‘Hui Malang’ has expanded the film’s campaign enormously.

On the working front, Disha Patani will set the screen on fire tomorrow with her incredibly hot avatar in Malang, together with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, directed by Mohit Suri. Disha will then be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan and then in KTina.

