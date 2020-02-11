Advertisement

Indeed, it would be an amazing day if we could lift 10 kg of weights instead of 60 kg. It requires a different kind of determination and dedication to fitness, which allows you to train with 60 kg weights in the morning. Disha Patani has taken fitness to a whole new level, as the actress’ latest video shows on social media. She wrote: “Weighing 60 kg per grass in the morning, 4 repetitions.”

It’s incredible how fit Disha is to carry 60 kg on her upper back and do four repetitions with it. The Bharat actress wears black gym pants with a white hoodie and loose hair.

Disha Patani’s latest film outing, Malang, has done decent business at the box office. With Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang is an action thriller with a romantic background.

About a busy underwater scene that Disha and Aditya filmed for the film the actress shared“It was very difficult to shoot the scene because we were literally 10 hours underwater! And the entire recording took almost 12 to 14 hours. Staying underwater and giving these expressions to be in character was quite a challenge Adi and I trained with a real trainer for about 2 to 3 days before we actually shot for the underwater sequence. “

