By: AFP | Rio Di Janeiro |

Published: February 7, 2020, 5:54:54 pm

Bolsonaro proposed a new bill to enable mining, agriculture, and hydropower projects on formerly protected land in the world’s largest rainforest. (REUTERS / Adriano Machado / File Photo)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has presented a comprehensive plan for the Amazon rainforest to open up indigenous areas to mining – a “dream” for the far-right leader, but a “nightmare” for environmentalists and tribal leaders.

Bolsonaro proposed a new law on Wednesday that will enable mining, agriculture and hydropower projects on formerly protected land in the world’s largest rainforest: “I hope this dream comes true.”

He fueled further controversy by appointing a former Evangelical missionary to head the government department responsible for protecting isolated indigenous groups in Brazil, which has at least 100 uncontacted tribes, more than in any other country.

Together, the measures underscored the Brazilian president’s commitment to two important supporters: conservative evangelical Christians and agrobusiness.

But they have provoked outrage from others.

“Bolsonaro’s dream is our nightmare and it will be our eradication. Mining brings death, sickness and misery and this will be the end of our children’s future,” said Sonia Guajajara of the Brazilian Indigenous Assembly (APIB).

The clash showed Bolsonaro’s determination to advance his agenda for the Amazon region, although his policies were condemned internationally last year when record fires burned in the rainforest and deforestation rates almost doubled.

The Brazilian government has organized a series of meetings with foreign diplomats in recent weeks to promote the benefits of the new law.

But silent diplomacy is not Bolsonaro’s strength. The so-called “tropical trump” has shown a knack for annoying and insulting opponents.

“We are put under pressure by environmentalists. These people, if I could, I would limit them to the Amazon region because they like the environment so much, ”said Bolsonaro when announcing the new bill.

Indigenous people are “people like us,” he added, which many condemned as a line of patronage.

The law changes Article 231 of the Brazilian Constitution, which regulates mining and hydropower projects in protected indigenous areas.

The Bolsonaro government says the rules of the article are unclear, leading to “legal uncertainty” for businesses and the promotion of illegal activities.

The new law would oblige companies to pay indigenous communities to operate on their land.

“These initiatives are extremely worrying, as they are likely to lead to disputes between indigenous groups and exacerbate instability,” said Joao Paulo Capobianco, director of the Institute for Democracy and Sustainability.

But they “weren’t unexpected,” he told AFP. “Since this government came to power (in January 2019), it has … endangered the interests of indigenous peoples and the environment.” – “Fox in the hen house”

It was only when Bolsonaro appointed anthropologist and Protestant missionary Ricardo Lopes Dias to head the Department of Isolated Tribes at FUNAI, the government agency for indigenous affairs, that the fire was fueled.

So far, FUNAI has tried to protect isolated groups from outside diseases and other threats, even if illegal logging and illegal agriculture have entered their territory.

“Using a Protestant missionary for the uncontacted Indian department at FUNAI is like using a fox in the chicken coop. It is an open act of aggression, a declaration that they will use force to contact these tribes, which will destroy them, ”said Sarah Shenker of Survival International, a group of indigenous rights.

From 1997 to 2007, Lopes Dias was a member of a US mission group called New Tribes Mission, now known as Ethnos360. However, he has undertaken not to do evangelical work in his new office. The promise met with skepticism.

“Our families have suffered in the past from missionary missionary efforts, including many from the New Tribes Mission,” said the Council of the Brazilian Amazon Indigenous Organizations (COIAB) in a statement.

“You forced contact with our grandfathers and grandmothers through lies, violence, and death threats.

