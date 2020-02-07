Advertisement

President Donald Trump has started to “pike heads”.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump in his impeachment process, was released on Friday afternoon and escorted out of the White House, reports NBC News.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why there is now one less soldier in the White House in this country,” said Vindman’s lawyer David Pressman in a statement. “The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, career, and privacy.”

Pressman added that “the most powerful man in the world – carried by the quiet, supple and complicit” – “decided to take revenge on Vindman”.

Vindman, Ukraine’s top expert on the National Security Council, is a Purple Heart recipient who was wounded by an IED in Iraq in 2004. He testified after hearing Trump’s July 25 call to President Volodomyr Zelenskiy as part of his official duties.

Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Jewgeni Vindman, was also removed from his position in the White House. Both were reportedly assigned to the Defense Department.

Within a few hours of Vindman being removed, #VindmanDeservesBetter and #VindmanIsAHero were the top trending topics on Twitter.

