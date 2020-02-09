This Independent Spirit Awards song about Laura Dern was supposed to be a strange hymn

Advertisement

As a gay woman who has seen The Puppy Episode (also known as Ellen DeGeneres 1997) countless times, I have had a crush on Laura Dern most of my 27 years on earth. As a result, Dern DeGeneres’ romantic interest is the person to whom she entrusts her sexuality. Dern might have known she was a gay icon, but after the Independent Spirit Awards last night in Los Angeles, she really knows.

Host Aubrey Plaza introduced the Los Angeles Gay Men’s Choir, commenting that the LGBTQ representation in the film was “more important than ever”. She added, “Although we nominated some amazing queer films tonight, we wanted to spotlight some of the gayest moments in other films that you may not have noticed were gay.” Then the choir started singing about every gay thing in films from that year.

In their homage, the choir attributed the following things as gay:

Advertisement

J-Lo pole dance with Fiona Apple, the title of the film Diane, Renee Zellweger’s entire press tour for Judy and the child from Marriage Story, who is “obsessed with Halloween and loves his mother” (Scarlett Johansson had to laugh).

And then came the lines where probably every weird woman Laura Dern loves in tears crawled after her diary entries when they first saw Jurassic Park in the 1990s: “Laura Dern kicks her feet on the couch” (unusual Sitting is a lot of talk about strange properties), “Laura Dern orders a kale salad” (some of us really like to talk about kale) and “Laura Dern dressed sluttily in court” (no explanation needed). Then the song ended with a refrain from “Laura Dern” over and over again.

If I could add one more to this song, it would be: Laura Dern, who shouts in season 2 of Big Little Lies: “I will not be rich” because that is a strong power lesbian energy. But that wasn’t a movie, so it’s okay that it wasn’t in it, I think.

Those who are very familiar with social media reacted immediately to the song on their Instagram. She posted the clip, in which she is visibly shocked and dances to a piece about herself for the time of her life, on her Instagram.

“Did that … really happen? Many thanks to @ gaymenschorusla @ filmindependent and @jtfirstman, who made it clear to me how much I need a choir to keep up with me everywhere!” the whole thing together.

Now, the next time more relatives ask me annoyingly when I first knew I was gay, I’ll just play this song to them. You will get it. Even if they don’t, I’ll have a good time.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.