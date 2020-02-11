Advertisement

I am sad and appalled by the British government’s refusal to grant Shamima Begum the right to return to Britain, the country where she was born. This decision is shameful and politically motivated (Begum loses the first phase of the struggle for British citizenship on February 8). The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said before the recent Special Immigration Appeals Commission ruling that Shamima should never return to Britain.

The country in which she was born and grew up radicalized her and ultimately let her down. Not to forget, Shamima left the UK at the age of 15 after she had been thoroughly cared for under the nose of the authorities who were supposed to protect her.

As a minor, she was effectively deported to Syria from the same school with three other girls her age. In Syria, Shamima has unfortunately lost two babies due to malnutrition, illness and exposure. Her third child, born in a Syrian refugee camp, also died. This child was a British citizen and should have been returned to Britain as other orphans from these camps had done in November 2019.

What a sad and terrible charge against our inability to find forgiveness and compassion. This young woman cannot be singled out and blamed for the horror that Isis is. Shamima undoubtedly said some stupid things; It is clear that some of her words were pronounced under duress and threats. However, a teenager’s foolish statements are not enough to deprive her of citizenship rights and duties. Shamima is British. It is a fact. It is not up to the government to deny it the right to return home.

Is it the new norm now that we have to prove how British we are? Are some of us more British than others? It is clear that this Tory government is striving to exclude from those shores all those it can describe as outsiders.

Anish Kapoor

London

