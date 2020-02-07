Advertisement

On Thursday morning, after the Presidential Medal of Freedom was awarded to conservative icon Rush Limbaugh, CNN’s New Day show delivered a piece in which correspondent Sara Sidner accused him of “hateful rhetoric” and “racist comments” to the directed by former President Barack Obama.

After first recalling Limbaugh’s appearance in the State of the Union speech, Sidner claimed that he had “mocked” the American dream: “Limbaugh lived the American dream, but at the same time he used his words to ridicule him this dream of sometimes sharing xenophobic, misogynistic and racist feelings with the masses. “

Sidner shared a few comments for which the talk radio host was criticized, then brought up the time when he accused actor Michael J. Fox of exaggerating the symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease:

MICHAEL J. FOX (IN AD): As you may know, stem cell research is very important to me.

SIDNER: When actor Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s, made an advertisement for a democratic candidate who supported stem cell research, Limbaugh plunged.

LIMBAUGH: This is Michael J. Fox – he has Parkinson’s. And in this commercial he exaggerates the effects of the disease. It moves everywhere and trembles, and it’s just an act.

SIDNER: After being outraged by his comments, Limbaugh apologized the next day and said, “I admit that I was wrong.”

It was not mentioned that Fox himself admitted in his book that he had deliberately refrained from taking his medication to make his symptoms look worse than usual when he campaigned for federal stem cell research spending.

After remembering the time when Limbaugh called birth control activist Sandra Fluke a “bitch,” Sidner accused him of making racist comments:

SIDNER: But he reserved much of his racist speech to a man, Barack Obama, both as president and as a candidate. When Obama fought for “Hope and Change” in 2007, Limbaugh made his racist parody of “Puff the Magic Dragon,” which was sung by a candidate to chair the Republican National Committee.

SIDNER: Then Limbaugh defended his decision to broadcast it.

LIMBAUGH: Any one of you out there who thinks you have something at Barack the Magic Negro, I’ll try to help you and save you.

The CNN correspondent incorrectly stated that the singer of the music parody was a candidate for the chairman of the Republican National Committee when it was actually the impressionist Paul Shanklin who sang the parody based on a piece by the Los Angeles Times that Obama united called “magic negro”. “

Sidner accused him of “hateful rhetoric” when it concluded: “His revered fans believed he was saving them from liberal prejudice, but his critics recognize that he also delivered hateful rhetoric that ushered in a new era of extreme political polarization.”

SARA SIDNER: Limbaugh lived the American dream, but at the same time he mocked this dream with his words and sometimes shared xenophobic, misogynistic and racist feelings with the masses. So he spoke of a New York Yankee icon on the day he died in 2010.

RUSH LIMBAUGH: Steinbrenner died at the age of 80. Many African American millionaires have emerged from this cracker.

SIDNER: In 2011, Limbaugh decided to mock the Chinese president during his visit to the United States.

LIMBAUGH: Hu Jintao was there (speaks gibberish similar to Chinese).

SIDNER: Limbaugh attacked those who disagreed with his political ideas with a passion and toughness that struck his colleagues on the talk show.

(…)

