Advertisement

The New South Wales State Emergency Service (SES) has warned drivers after rescuers came to the rescue of 13 cars that got stuck on Friday evening while trying to drive through the central coast’s flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast more wild weather and flooding in NSW for Saturday.

“There is always an alternative route – never go through floods,” said Terri Langenemdam, spokeswoman for NSW SES, after the 13 truckloads of people had to be rescued overnight in the Gosford and Wyong areas. “There is also a memory to keep children away from streams, drains and causeways.”

Advertisement

It rained overnight on the central coast, and Mount Elliot (184 mm), Toukley (159 mm), Kangy Angy (140 mm) and Wyong (125 mm) fell heavily on Friday from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

A trough along the central and north-northwest of Sydney is expected to bring heavy rain and wind to Sydney and the surrounding regions on Saturday before reaching the south coast late Saturday and Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns of flooding on the central coast, in Sydney, in Illawarra, in the central highlands and in the Blue Mountains.

Heavy rain and flash floods are also expected in the regions of the central north coast and the lower Hunter region.

NSW SES said it had resources in regions where flooding could be expected and warned residents to avoid unnecessary trips during storms.

Forsters on the central north coast and Nowra on the south coast also expected harmful wind gusts of more than 90 km / h and unusually high tides.