Thirdy Ravena, Jack Animam appointed Mr. and Mrs. Basketball from PSA

Advertisement

Jack Animam and Thirdy Ravena both dominated the college scene and played a key role in the national team’s notable accomplishments

Published on February 11, 2020 at 12:00 am

Updated February 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena, Jack Animam and Pat Aquino are celebrated by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) after being successful on the hard court in 2019.

Ravena receives the Mr. Basketball award, while Animam and Aquino are named Woman Basketball and Coach of the Year for the first time at the SMC-PSA’s annual awards night on March 6th at the Manila Hotel.

The inseparable Animam and Aquino both played a key role when the powerful NU Lady Bulldogs extended their tenure in the UAAP with another perfect season and their sixth consecutive championship.

NU dominated season 82 with a 16-0 win to extend his unprecedented unbeaten run in the UAAP to 96 games.

With Aquino as the architect and Animam as the anchor, the Philippines won its first women’s basketball title at the Southeast Asian Games and the first 3×3 women’s tournament was also decided.

Meanwhile, Ravena served as a catalyst for the Ateneo Blue Eagles, who celebrated a historic 16-0 win in UAAP season 82.

Ateneo was the first team in UAAP history to win the crown with a flawless 16-0 card, and was the first undefeated championship team since UST (14-0) in 1993.

This round marked the third consecutive UAAP title for the Blue Eagles, with Ravena winning the MVP final each time – a first in the history of the league.

Ravena also played a role in Gilas Pilipinas, who reached the FIBA ​​World Championship last year after being the only college player to be included in the Asian Qualifiers finals.

The 3 are part of the long list of honors of the Philippines team, which is named Athlete of the Year after opting for the SEA Games. – Rappler.com