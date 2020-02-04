Third Walking Dead series adds People's Annet Mahendru to the cast

Advertisement

The People ‘Annet Mahendru is one of the latest additions to AMC’s third Walking Dead collection.

The as yet unnamed drama, which begins production in and around Richmond, Virginia the following week, will address “the primary growing up era within the apocalypse as we all know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the long run, they could all be changed without a break. “

Mahendru will play a personality named Huck, while Aliyah Royale (The Purple Line) will also board the smithy as Iris. Previously launched auditions include Alexa Mansour as Hope, a sympathetic insurgent whose humor masks an inner disappointment. Nicolas Cantu as Elton, a small karate child for his age; and Hal Cumpston as Silas, a loner who hates the truth that he frightens his friends.

Long-time Walking Dead author and producer Matt Negrete will act as a showrunner for the collection, which is on the right track for launch in spring 2020.

Long-time Walking Dead author and producer Matt Negrete will act as a showrunner for the collection, which is on the right track for launch in spring 2020.