Third patient in the UK tests positive for coronavirus

A third person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Chief Medical Officer of England.

Professor Chris Whitty said that the person who did not contract the virus in the UK is currently being transferred to an infectious disease center for treatment.

The Guardian reported that the patient was diagnosed in Brighton and being transferred to London, where there are infectious disease units in Guy’s and St. Thomas and the Royal Free.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary Center for Infectious Diseases in Newcastle upon Tyne.

In a statement, Prof. Whitty said: “Another patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

“The person did not acquire this in the UK.

“The patient is transferred to a specialized NHS center and we use robust measures to combat infections to prevent possible further spread of the virus.

“The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts that the patient has had.”

Earlier, the Chinese ambassador to the UK warned of “rumors and panic” about corona virus after concerns were expressed that Boris Johnson did not offer a personal message of support to Chinese leaders.

Liu Xiaoming spoke to reporters in London and called on the British government to support China in tackling the corona virus outbreak, but maintained that relations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the British Prime Minister are good.

He said: “It is hoped that governments of all countries, including the UK, must understand and support China’s efforts, avoid overreactions, avoid panic and ensure normal cooperation and exchanges between countries.”

Earlier, Mr. Liu tweeted that the UK should respect the World Health Organization (WHO), which warned of travel and trade restrictions for China.

The UK Department of Foreign Affairs has advised British in China to leave if they can.

Mr. Liu’s tweet said: “The WHO has reiterated its disapproval of, and even opposition to, excessive reaction to the epidemic, including travel and trade restrictions for China.

“We hope that the UK will respect the professional advice of the WHO and ensure normal cooperation and exchanges between China and the UK.”

It came after Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, sent an email in which Mr. Liu was unhappy that the Prime Minister had not sent a personal message to officials in China.

Johnson Snr accidentally included someone at the BBC in the list of officials to whom he sent an email after meeting the Chinese ambassador to discuss environmental issues.

The BBC reported that Mr. Johnson Snr wrote: “At the outbreak of the corona virus, Mr. Liu was clearly concerned that there had not yet been – so he claimed – direct contact between the Prime Minister and the Chinese head of state or government in terms of a personal message or phone call. “

Downing Street said that Johnson Snr is a private individual and did not act for the government in any official or unofficial capacity.

In other developments, more than 80 British citizens and family members who were first placed in quarantine at Arrow Park Hospital on Wirral have been told that they can leave next Thursday.

The group spends 14 days in isolation, but will be released next week as long as they remain symptom-free.

People wearing protective clothing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Bay, Hawaii (@ daxa_tw / Twitter / PA)

Meanwhile, 78 people with British passports – including crew – are currently in quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, sources told the PA news agency.

Health workers in the port city of Yokohama said on Thursday that 10 more people on the Princess Cruises ship had tested positive for the disease, along with 10 others on Wednesday when the ship was ordered to be isolated.

Because those 20 people were being treated at nearby hospitals and the remaining passengers were limited to their cabins, Briton David Abel said medical investigations aimed at detecting new cases on board had stopped in recent days.

Mr. Abel, who is on board with his wife, added: “And what happens at the end of this quarantine period? There is no guarantee that it will now take 14 days. It may take longer.

“And what happens when we finally get back to the UK? Are we going to be placed in quarantine for another 14 days?

“These are questions that I have to answer. I’m going to contact the British government … to find out. “

Sources have told PA that so far no British on the ship have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are currently no plans to fly someone off the ship and back to the UK.

A separate ship in Hong Kong, the World Dream, has around 66 British passport holders on board, officials told PA.

No one on that ship – of whatever nationality – has tested positive for the virus.

PA understands that passengers cannot leave the ship, but are not in quarantine and can move freely on board.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus death toll rose to 565 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases to 28,273. About 260 cases have been registered outside of China.