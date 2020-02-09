Things are going great and everyone knows it - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Gallup has just released the results of its annual Mood of the Nation survey. The nation is in a good mood.

Ninety percent of Americans are “happy with the way things are going in their private lives,” and two out of three say they’re “very happy.” These are the highest numbers in 40 years.

The historical low in the mood ranking was 73%. This was measured in July 1979 when the Americans were instigated by an oil crisis. This was also the time when President Jimmy Carter made an Oval Office speech accusing the country of “malaise” affecting his plans to persuade Americans to adjust to sweaters and shortages.

A year after Gallup measured the nation’s record low, Carter was beaten by Ronald Reagan’s sunnier vision for reelection.

Gallup analyzes the latest survey and writes: “It is probably not a coincidence that the satisfaction of Americans with their private lives goes hand in hand with confidence in the US economy and that their personal finances are long-term or at record levels.”

Respondents report that Americans’ views on their own financial situation have increased since 2018 and are “at or near record highs for Gallup’s trends.” Last year, 50% of Americans said they were financially better off than last year. That year, 59% of Americans said so.

The previous high in the survey on the question “Financially better off than in the previous year” was 58% in January 1999. The all-time low was 23% in May 2009.

Another interesting number from the survey shows optimism about future personal finances. Gallup found that 74% of US adults are financially better off in one year. This is the highest value Gallup has measured since 1977 when he asked this question for the first time. The previous high was 71% in 1998.

You may recall that 1998 was the year the polls showed that voters didn’t want Bill Clinton to leave his post. Republican House impeachment officers did not come from experience as political winners

Then the mood of the nation was shaped by the September 11 attacks and everything that followed after the real estate crash and the Great Recession. The climb back was steep and slow.

Now, a decade after the 2009 low, people feel better about their lives and their prospects of financial success.

This is the point at which the partisans will have a battered struggle, whether we are experiencing the ramifications of Trump’s three years of politics or Obama’s slow, belated success.

Trump previewed his side of the argument during the State of the Union speech. “If we hadn’t reversed the previous government’s failed economic policies, the world would not be a witness to America’s great economic success,” he said.

Democrats may deny that, but it won’t be easy to convince Americans to switch horses in the middle stream.

There is probably a period of at least 40 years in which people forget the pain of a problem and are ready to blame the solution of the earlier era for current problems. An example could be the current controversy about vaccinations. Years ago, when the Americans had personal experience of polio and other diseases in the past decade or two, no one could convince them that vaccination was a bad thing.

Another example is the Depression Legislative Congress, passed in 1933, four years after the stock market crash, to move investment banking (issuing and selling stocks and bonds) from commercial banking (holding deposits and granting loans) separate. The so-called Glass Steagall Act was intended to prevent losses in the investment banking business from bleeding commercial banks, drying up the credit markets and strangling the economy.

A similar firewall was established in 1956 by the Bank Holding Company Act. It separated the insurance business from the banking business. This was to prevent losses in the insurance business from bleeding out commercial banks, drying up credit markets and strangling the economy.

By 1999, however, Congress had completely forgotten the feeling of a sharp sting that triggered firewall legislation. They considered how much more efficient it would be when they plugged in campaign contributions from the financial services industry to pool investment banks, commercial banks and insurers.

Congress passed and President Clinton signed the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, which repealed Glass-Steagall and all the other strict bureaucratic regulations that modern people can’t use.

It took nine years for the financial markets to turn from stuffy and boring to exciting and catastrophic.

Today, we are barely a decade after the 2008 crash and the Great Recession.

Everyone remembers the pain.

When Gallup finds that America’s confidence in the US economy has peaked in two decades, it is a political story of some consequence.

Gallup’s Economic Confidence Index is currently at +40, the highest since October 44, at +44. The Economic Confidence Index measures American assessments of the current economic situation and their assessment of whether the economy is improving or deteriorating. Today, 62% of Americans rate the economy as “excellent” or “good”, and 59% say it is getting better.

This “likely reflects the continuing unemployment rate in the US at a 50-year low,” Gallup wrote.

It turns out that the Iowa Caucuses have found just the right thing. There is no winner in the Democratic Party this year.

Susan Shelley is an editor and columnist for the Southern California News Group. [email protected] Twitter: @Susan_Shelley