Brooklyn Band To Watch THICK announced their debut album 5 Years Behind with the title track last month and today they are back with another new song, “Bumming Me Out” of everything around you. “Everything I see makes me ready / Everything I read makes me ready”, Nikki Sisti sings in the chorus. “Everyone I see kills me.”

The band shared this through the song’s music video in a statement:

It’s one of our most vulnerable songs, so it was important to give the video some playfulness. We worked on the concept with Nic Henry (director). He had wanted to introduce the Chill Reaper character for some time, so we incorporated him into the history of the pajama party because the night is getting stranger. We built the set in Nikki’s bedroom as a step back to our own bedrooms that grew up. Therefore, there is a feeling of nostalgia everywhere.

See and hear below.

5 Years Behind is published 3/6 via Epitaph.