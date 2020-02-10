They run for city council, but do not rule out an offer for the mayor

Advertisement

School board member Mónica García signed the pledge – one that says she will serve her four years if elected to an Eastside seat on Los Angeles city council.

Former marketing director Cyndi Otteson, who lives in Eagle Rock, also signed it. Raquel Zamora, a councilor of the school who, like Otteson and García, is running for election on March 3 to replace city councilor Jose Huizar.

The only candidate who has not grabbed a pen is former state senator Kevin de León. And that makes him a target for his rivals who say he will treat the neighborhood, which stretches from downtown and Boyle Heights to Eagle Rock, as a two-year stepping stone to senior positions.

“He’s just going to use the seat as a springboard to run for mayor, and people have had enough,” said Zamora, who wrote the promise and also owns the restaurant Zamora Bros. at Boyle Heights.

De León, 53, is one of two political heavyweights of LA who campaign for city council, but who are also seen as solid bets to run for mayor in 2022, when Eric Garcetti is expected to step down. functions. The other is Los Angeles County supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who is looking to return to the board after an 18-year absence.

The two refused to exclude a candidacy for mayor in 2022. Both boasted of their long experience in the public service. And both insist that voters have little interest in debates about their future career choices.

Voters “speak clearly of gentrification and housing insecurity. They talk about homeless people, “said De León, who served in the state legislature from 2006 to 2018.” So I won’t get bogged down in signing stupid commitments. “

City Council candidate Raquel Zamora, who has written a pledge for candidates to commit to serving a four-year term, sits for a portrait at her family’s restaurant.

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Opponents of De León disagree, saying voters deserve to know if their next council member will have time to meet the needs of the district.

While De León seeks to represent part of the Eastside, Ridley-Thomas runs through a municipal district stretching from Koreatown to the Crenshaw corridor in south Los Angeles. Like De León, Ridley-Thomas says he focuses on the current campaign.

“I run for the 10th district because I live here and care about what’s going on in this district,” he said.

For the two men, a mayor’s campaign of 2022 would be delicate. Winners of this year’s council races will not be sworn in until December. By then, mayoral candidates will have raised funds for several months.

Jaime Regalado, professor emeritus of political science at Cal State L.A., said that Ridley-Thomas and De León would be foolish not to consider running for mayor, given their experience and high political profile. But it would also be unwise for them to promise voters that they will stay put if there is a real risk that they could break that promise, said Regalado.

“It can be important in a close race – breaking a commitment and using it against you,” he added.

Ridley-Thomas, who faces term limits, seeks vacant seat by city councilor Herb Wesson. Wesson, who also faces term limits, in turn runs for the seat of Ridley-Thomas on the board of supervisors, representing a district stretching from Carson to Culver City.

The potential seat swap has sparked complaints from Ridley-Thomas rivals over a network of old boys. At a candidate forum last month, three of Wesson’s other candidates pledged to serve four full years.

Candidate Grace Yoo, who begins her second run for council, warned that Ridley-Thomas would not have time to meet the urgent needs of the district if he decided to launch a campaign for the mayor soon after his taking office.

“You can’t do two things,” said Yoo, a lawyer and community activist.

City council candidate Aura Vasquez, on the right, speaks with community activist Najee Ali after a forum of candidates.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Candidate Aura Vasquez, former member of the The city commission overseeing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Electricity has made similar arguments, saying that residents of Wesson need someone to focus 100% on rising rents. , collapsed sidewalks, climate change and other issues.

“His intention is,” Let me keep this seat warm so that I can continue to move into higher office, “said Vasquez, 41. “We deserve better.”

Ridley-Thomas called this claim false. And he argued that voters are much more interested in choosing a board member with proven experience in homelessness, affordable housing, transportation and the environment.

However, Ridley-Thomas has already raised the possibility of running for mayor. In May, he told an audience that he had originally planned to spend 18 months in private life after resigning from the board of supervisors, followed by an election campaign in 2022.

That changed, he said, after learning that he was eligible for a third and final four-year term on the board.

“I shared (the information) with my political consultants and some of my advisers,” said Ridley-Thomas during an appearance at the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum. “And they said,” Listen, you have to recognize a gift from God when you see it. It is better to run for the second stage from the position of having obtained the first stage, rather than going from zero to two. “

“I just said,” Yes, sir, “” he added.

Asked about these statements, Ridley-Thomas said he described a scenario that was “speculative at best”. The effort to make the 2022 elections a problem, he said, is a “campaign ploy” by his rivals.

L.A. County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas asked about his political plans “a campaign ploy”.

(Los Angeles Times)

“That’s what opponents do when they don’t have much to contribute,” said Ridley-Thomas, who has held various elected positions since 1991.

The escalation of the political ladder was mentioned in the previous elections in Los Angeles. In 2017, while running for office, Mayor Eric Garcetti refused to promise that he would complete his second full term. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, when campaigning for his re-election in 2008, was in a hurry to know if he intended to run for governor.

In 2003, while seeking a seat on city council, Villaraigosa promised voters that he would serve his four-year term. About a year after taking office, he launched a campaign for the town hall.

Voters didn’t seem to care. Villaraigosa easily defeated outgoing mayor James Hahn in 2005, and the man he approved as a replacement – then a member of the school board Jose Huizar – then won the seat of Villaraigosa.

However, some in the neighborhood view Villaraigosa’s decision to leave the headquarters early. Otteson, one of the candidates to replace Huizar, said the broken promise “tasted bad in everyone’s mouth”.

“It just continues the story that you can’t trust politicians,” she said. “And there is a lot of distrust in the neighborhood.”

School board member Mónica García, currently running for a seat on Los Angeles city council, said that voters deserve to know if each candidate intends to serve their four-year term.

(John Sciulli / Getty Images)

This story may help explain why questions about the 2022 mayors’ campaign keep coming up in the race to replace Huizar. On February 3, at Eagle Rock, each candidate was asked if he would serve a four-year term. De León and the other candidates said yes.

Three days later, at a candidate forum in Little Tokyo, De León and his rivals were asked a more specific question: each of them to promise to represent the district council every four years – and not look for another office? Four candidates made the promise. De León refused to do so.

“I promise to give my dedicated public service the way I did it in the Assembly and in the Senate,” he said.

García, the school board member, said residents should receive a simpler answer.

“Voters deserve to know who you are and what you want to do,” she said.