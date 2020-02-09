They fight suicide bombers. But can the Afghan police fight the crime?

Advertisement

By: New York Times | Kabul |

Published: February 9, 2020, 10:22:02 am

Col. Aryan Faizy, center, commander of Kabul Criminal Police, near the hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 20, 2020. Faizy’s job is to meet the daily needs of deterring and combating crime and to re-police the police structure peacetime. (Jim Huylebroek / The New York Times)

By Mujib Mashal

Here is a meme that has been circulating briefly on the Afghan social media: “Breaking News,” it says. “In Kabul, a suicide bomber was robbed by thieves. The thieves took away his suicide vest, detonators and 2,000 Afghans. “(About $ 25)

It’s kind of a joke, but mostly not.

For years, the bombings and infiltration raids that have ravaged Kabul have dominated the headlines and changed the city. However, this type of violence in the capital has been relatively muted for months, as the Taliban and the United States are conducting peace negotiations that officials hope could lead to a permanent ceasefire.

Now the headlines are about the rampant crime that has become a real eardrum in the city: kidnapping, robbery at gunpoint, extortion, murder. Even without the bombings, Kabul is proving to be a dangerous place.

Social media platforms are filled with daily reports of robberies and knife attacks, often just to steal a cell phone. In one of the most brutal cases of recent times, a family of four was sentenced to death at home during the day.

Afghan security officials say the short window of calm before the terrorist attacks triggered a wake-up call. They said the country’s law enforcement was so militarized in the two decades of ongoing war with the Taliban that officers were deeply unprepared for the basic needs of policing in peacetime.

Massoud Andarabi, the Afghan Interior Minister, said crime trends are not dramatically worse than in previous years – some weeks are expected to be more intense than others. But the residents of Kabul collectively and compulsively took up crime as the topic of the day.

“If someone’s cell phone had been stolen in the afternoon of a suicide bombing that killed 80 people, family and friends would have told him it was good not to be killed.” But now people are looking at the deeper reality, ”said Andarabi.

For years, police forces have borne the brunt of the Taliban’s violence campaign. Their astonishing number of casualties, even though many in their leadership positions have been affected by corruption, have made recruitment and training more an issue than a consistent and thorough program.

Every week, around 70% of Taliban attacks – even 90% for a few weeks – target police outposts across the country, Andarabi said. In some of these locations, police forces can hardly expect to be restored, let alone trained for a future fight against crime, not counterinsurgency.

“We are talking about post-peace if peace is not yet known,” said Andarabi. “When it comes to professionalizing the police, the fight is undoubtedly having a big impact.”

Andarabi, 39, a systems and data man who spent a decade in the country’s espionage department before being transferred to head of the Home Office, was part of a young team that was brought together last year to stir up corrupt bureaucracy, who lost on the battlefield. The team has largely fulfilled its immediate task – it has held its own against the highest number of Taliban attacks in a decade.

However, given the distrust and exhaustion of regular police forces, the ministry had to rely heavily on the elite special forces. From the chiefs of police in half of the country’s 34 provinces to the country’s top police officers, all of them have been replaced by young Special Forces officers who are more used to conducting commando raids on hostile territory than the patient work of the local police.

Andarabi has introduced improvements to support their struggle. This includes assigning GPS technology to police outposts to facilitate their supplies (and prevent the United States from mistakenly bombing) and to increase responsibility for the use of ammunition, fuel and food by the force.

He initiated a 2,500-strong internal security unit to oversee the police, who had long been considered corrupt, and to produce detailed files on every officer across the country.

But all of that was mostly trying to stop the bleeding on the battlefield and create basic accountability. Andarabi also believed that it was time to improve the troops’ fight against crime.

In Kabul, he brought in Colonel Aryan Faizy, a 14-year-old veteran of the secret service, as the head of the criminal police. (Afghan intelligence is said to have built better capacities and systems, and its officers are in high demand among the police and army.)

But Faizy’s work will likely focus on improving systems to use existing resources efficiently and to promote discipline and accountability. The city has much deeper structural problems that are outside its jurisdiction.

Kabul was developed for around 1 million people and has grown to around 6 million people in an unregulated manner. Shantytowns are scattered high on the hills that surround the city. Electricity is rationed, large parts of the city in the dark every night.

Friends and relatives block a busy roundabout in Kabul after Omid Nizami, a well-known gang member, was killed on February 1, 2020 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jim Huylebroek / The New York Times)

Accessibility is also a problem. In winter, some parts of the city are inaccessible even for heavy police vehicles. Other streets are blocked by the blast walls and watchtowers that serve the money elite. To get to a police office, which is one of the most important targets for car bombers, layers of explosive walls made of concrete have to be woven through.

“You need the basics for a city to be able to secure itself – a correct address, residents with correct IDs, a communal system with standards,” said Andarabi. “These are the basics on which you can build a security layer, and these basics don’t exist.”

Faizy’s job is to meet both the daily demands to deter and fight crime, and to restructure the peacetime police that Afghans long for.

Around 15,000 police officers are employed in Kabul, many of whom are at checkpoints and guarding buildings. But only 1,200 of these troops are scheduled for criminal investigation, approximately 1 employee per 5,800 Kabul residents.

Faizy, 38, said he was trying to improve and expand local information networks and how they can be managed centrally. He has set up a command center with large screens that monitor feeds from surveillance cameras in the balloons over the city, as well as feeds from social media streams like #KabulIsNotSafe. A pilot project is currently underway to install GPS trackers in all 2,500 police vehicles in the city to simplify shipping to a crime scene. Your locations are monitored on a different screen.

On a Thursday evening in January, Faizy was working on two laptops next to an iPhone, showing WhatsApp group news from around the city and a military radio. His desk was covered with paperwork – redesigned standard procedures, files of cases.

Then the radio crackled with news of a general nature: a shootout broke out in the center of Kabul. However, this was not an attack by a Taliban suicide squad. It was a family feud, and in another complication, until recently, one of the parties was a senior police officer.

Omid Nizami, whom the police referred to as a gangster in a long bloody feud with a relative, had been shot. The relative, a former police general named Zemarai Paikan, was on the run.

Faizy knew exactly how armed this neighborhood was and feared that retaliation could overwhelm the district police. He dispatched a rapid reaction force of 50 men to cordon off the area. The police worked all night to prevent escalation.

The following days, supporters of Nizami set up protest tents on a main street in Kabul and demanded justice. The police not only had to investigate the murder of a gangster, but now also had to ensure security for the protest.

At least this part was too familiar: they were looking for suicide bombers again.

