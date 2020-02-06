These zodiac signs are most likely to start a fight on Valentine's Day

Advertisement

I know what you think: why should someone fight on Valentine’s Day? Personally, I think it’s a combination of the expectations you have unconsciously, along with the solemn butterflies you get on the page. Perhaps this is not the special case for you, but these zodiac signs are most likely to fight on Valentine’s Day: Aries, Taurus and Scorpio. Who knows? You may be one of those who secretly enjoy arguing with your SO. Either way, you are not alone. Valentine’s Day is like any other day and holiday. The most important thing is to be yourself, especially if you are in a serious relationship.

If you happen to get into a thoughtless argument with Valentine’s Day, tell your truth, but don’t let your ego get in the way. This would actually make sense this year considering that the Sun in Aquarius coincides with the Moon in Scorpio, which naturally increases emotions and creates excitement. Sometimes your feelings match your actions and sometimes they don’t. This is exactly what happens when the sun and moon contradict each other. If you have personal planets in Scorpio or Aquarius, you will feel this more strongly.

Shutterstock

Advertisement

Aries: You always fight, also for fun

Fighting is your favorite pastime, and Valentine’s Day is no exception. Knowing that you and your partner have the freedom to be creative with one another could be the real reason why you choose a pop-up. You are always ready for a good challenge, but that does not mean that you have an easy time with others. On the contrary, you know that you are ready to fight for someone you care about. For this reason, you will intentionally test your Valentine’s Day until your ego has completely taken over the wheel. There is always an excuse to fight, but there is not someone every day to take care that you express their genuine affections.

Taurus: You are obsessed and selective

Take it as a compliment that people – in this case your partner – cannot understand your irresistible aesthetic. It doesn’t matter that it’s Valentine’s Day, especially if you have such a selective taste. You are a child of Aphrodite and your idea of ​​a gift is usually much more luxurious than your partner would like it to be, but it’s all part of your charm. You know what you want and you won’t stop at anything to get it. Just make sure you don’t underestimate what really matters in the meantime. Your Venusian gifts of beauty are expressed in the physical dimension and in the world that exists all around you. Only you can decorate it.

Scorpio: You test your relationship in every way

Because of this, your partners will soon become victims of heartache, scorpio. OK, that was really hard, but you have to admit that your plutonic essence steals souls for all eternity. However, your all-or-nothing personality is part of the reason why you subconsciously sabotage your relationships to keep control. Valentine’s Day is the perfect example of what I’m referring to. Knowing that the people around you celebrate with loved ones is reason enough to question the resilience of your current relationship and the personality of your partner. It sounds tragic, but you wouldn’t have it otherwise. You are afraid to love and give everything because you love much harder than most others, but that doesn’t mean you should risk what you already have. Appreciate it and put the toxic thought patterns to rest.