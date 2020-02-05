These winter boots are made to amaze

Advertisement

When the late winter snow rolls around, sneakerheads are forced to take into account a harsh reality: it’s time to hide the Nikes and the Off-Whites and the Balenciagas away in favor of heavy winter boots. Usually that means sacrificing the bold style for practical warmth and function. (As big as Balenciaga’s Triple S sneakers, they are still no match for the cold, dirty Northeast snow slurry.) Fortunately for the adventurous sideboards, the last seasons have made weatherproof boots as wild and daring as the latest “it” sneaker.

Last month, the New York label Awake, founded by former Supreme creative director Angelo Baque, worked with boat legends Timberland for a flashy pair of pull-inspired kicks covered in bold snake skin and fuzzy statement fleece. Boots from the Italian shoe brand Diemme are supplied with durable Vibram outsoles to tackle the elements. Of course, a mountain sole is not unusual for a winter boot. Less common? Furry leopard print and pink laces.

Even the fashion houses come into action. Both Prada and Gucci have released their view of a beloved Blundstone-like boot: stiff and sturdy with a thick rubber sole, made for both snow clumping and bending.

A few years ago it seemed that most flashy designer boots were not equipped to handle the cold and wet snow of winter. Now, supported by the emergence of utilitarian style and walking-inspired sneakers, it seems that designers know that men want a winter boot that can do double work. Of course, these eye-catching boots are not suitable for everyone, just as a sneaker inspired by Cuban link is not suitable for people with a weak heart. However, if you are looking for a way to stunt in the snow-filled months before spring finally breaks, you now have a world of options.