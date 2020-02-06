Advertisement

After a long space flight of 328 days, astronaut Christina Koch returned from her mission as the new record holder on Thursday, February 6th. Koch landed in Kazakhstan with two of her colleagues: Soyuz commander Alexander Skvortsov from the Russian space agency Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency (ESA). As soon as they landed, people celebrated quickly. These tweets about Christina Koch’s record-breaking space stay are such hype.

On February 6, NASA announced the safe return of Koch and her colleagues to the remote city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan. They landed at 4:12 a.m. and finally ended Koch’s extended mission, which was a record-breaking 328 days. This milestone makes Koch the new record holder for the longest single space flight by a woman, previously held by Peggy Whitson. It also holds the second longest single space flight record by a US astronaut, right behind Scott Kelly, who has the longest recorded space flight of 340 days.

Koch launched from Earth on March 14, 2019 and believe it or not, her mission included more than a milestone. Koch, who is also an electrical engineer, took part in Jessica Meir’s very first all-female spacewalk on Friday, October 18, 2019, which lasted over seven hours. NASA researchers plan to observe the impact of the long spacewalk on Koch in preparation for the Artemis program and future human exploration of 2021.

Koch literally writes history for female astronauts and women everywhere. Her record-breaking space flight is understandably causing a stir on Twitter with #CongratsChristina, and the record holder is praised as a role model for empowering women.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center first published Koch’s return to our planet on Twitter:

Most users’ answer is a mix of sheer hype and pride:

Koch’s contributions inspire women and young girls around the world:

Koch raised his thumb excitedly and beamed with pride when she finally landed:

As for Koch’s reaction, she has tweeted that she will miss the beauty of planet earth from space and her “space family”.

Koch’s safe return to earth is an achievement in itself. However, during her stay in space, she completed 5,248 orbits around the world and traveled 139 million miles in addition to her six space walks. She spent 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the space station, which means almost two full days to explore space and take walks in space. #CongratsChristina!