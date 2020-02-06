These new Google Maps functions for 2020 make the app even more useful

Advertisement

Google Maps celebrates its 15th anniversary and the company introduces brand new features to celebrate the milestone. These new features of Google Maps for 2020 will make the app even more useful. The update includes an improved user interface, a brand new Google Maps app icon, and new category tabs.

Starting Thursday, February 6th, you’ll notice some changes in Google Maps for Android and iOS. The new functions in the app include an updated tab system that makes navigation a little easier. Instead of three tabs at the bottom of the screen, you will now find five different tabs. These tabs contain the original Browse and Commute tabs. However, “Saved”, “Contribute” and “Updates” are now also displayed.

On the Explore tab, you can find places near you, e.g. B. Restaurants, sights and landmarks of the city. If you’re looking for a location near you, you’ll find information, reviews, and reviews here. The Commute tab displays real-time traffic information for your commute, travel times, and suggested alternative routes so you can get back to your location and home as efficiently as possible.

On the “Saved” tab you can display your saved destinations in lists, e.g. B. Favorites, places you want to visit, and places you’ve marked. You can make these lists private and share them with others to plan your group trip. This existing function is now much easier to access and you can view all the places you have saved in one place.

Courtesy of Google

The new Contribute tab lets you share your knowledge with the Google Maps app to keep it up to date. Update street details, addresses, and missing places on the map, write reviews, and share photos of places you’ve visited. By posting contributions to Google reviews on Google Maps, other users can get an idea of ​​what a place is like before visiting.

The Updates tab summarizes the Google Maps recommendations for you and the Messages section, where you can send a message to businesses with your questions. You will also see trending spots selected for you by local experts and publishers, giving you solid travel destination suggestions.

Courtesy of Google

When you start navigating, you’ll see a party car with a birthday theme for a limited time. In addition, the Google Maps icon will be revised with a multi-colored position marker, which shows the development of the app over time.

Another new feature in Google Maps are the transit attributes. As of March, you can access these details about specific public transportation under the description of the transit you’re traveling to. It contains information about accessibility, the temperature in the wagon and whether there is physical security or video surveillance on board. The information comes from previous drivers to ensure that it is an accurate indicator of the conditions.