These memes about Bernie Sanders & Emotional Support made me feel so confirmed

On December 30, 2019, Bernie Sanders, Vermont Senator, tweeted a short video asking voters to contribute to his 2020 presidential campaign. As is the case with many Sanders appeals for donations, the Democratic presidential candidate reminded viewers that his campaign does not rely on a Super PAC to receive donations. This fundraiser was different, however, as Sanders’ end-of-year video became a viral meme. These memes, in which Bernie Sanders “asked again for something other than financial support”, have meanwhile got around on the Internet, and social media users cannot get enough of it.

This latest meme comes from Sanders, who seriously said in the December 30 video: “I ask for your financial support again” as he walked in the snow with a heavy winter coat. When social media users saw Sander’s recent plea, they quickly set about making a meme out of it and asked “again” about everything from emotional support to cat food. The meme template isn’t too complicated: you just use a screenshot from Bernie’s fundraising video and replace the heading “for your financial support” with a variety of requirements that you would probably never hear from Sanders. This is the original video that inspired all memes:

If you’re thinking about what to ask your followers again, you can check out some of the following Sanders memes:

Some social media users have decided to use this meme to meet musical needs.

Other users had more specific requirements.

Given that the meme is exclusively Sanders, the attention of social media users certainly didn’t escape the erroneous nature of the Iowa Caucus results.

It’s not the first time that Sanders has inspired a viral meme. In fact, another Sanders meme was launched in early February, while the “asked again” meme continues to gain momentum. On February 2, Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted a photo of Sanders on a whiteboard in which he wrote a thank you message to his sales representatives. Within a few days, social media users had turned the picture into a Sanders meme that wrote all sorts of messages, like this:

According to New York Magazine, much of Sanders’ support and popularity comes from young voters, so it’s not too surprising that the Vermont Senator is often faced with amusing memes. Since Sanders made his first presidential offer in 2015, he has been addressing young, left-wing voters who yearn for progressive office. As Refinery29 emphasized, his fundraising concerts with bands like Vampire Weekend and Bon Iver, along with his repeated emphasis on the youth voice, reinforce his popularity among millennial and generation Z voters. Now, while Sanders continues to surf the Internet in meme form, he’s celebrating his strong performance in the campaign in New Hampshire, where voters will take part in the country’s first area code on Tuesday, February 11th.