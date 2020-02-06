These Hobbit-style Airbnbs take you to the Shire

Advertisement

Is there anything nicer than bringing your favorite franchise to life? That’s the beauty of places like Universal Studios, where you can hike through Hogwarts, like Harry Potter, and Disney World, where every Star Wars fan can fly the Millennium Falcon. For those obsessed with everything related to J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary novels, there are these Hobbit-style Airbnbs that will take you completely to The Shire.

They let you pretend you’re an elf or a wizard like Gandalf. Of course, if you’d rather stand in front of the round entrances surrounded by twinkling lights and imagine you’re Bilbo Baggins, that’s perfectly fine too. In these cozy houses you can let your imagination run wild and design your own version of the fantasy plot.

For true fans of Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit, these cozy, quaint, and sweet (yes, sweet) Airbnbs are a wonderful place to snuggle up with their books and look for hidden details that may reveal something about their predecessors or Sequels to come. Without further ado, here are the six Hobbit-inspired Airbnbs that should be on your radar. Before you know it, you will be taken straight to the Shire.

Advertisement

1. This earth house is on the side of a grassy hill

Airbnb

The first of these Airbnbs is on the edge of a grassy hill, which makes it feel very authentic and hobbit-like. This earth house in Orondo, Washington, is decorated with all kinds of forest-like details. These include a stick fence, a green door, a wooden bench and a driftwood washbasin. It is the perfect haven for those who live in the Pacific Northwest or are looking for escape.

If you stay here, you will be pampered with a fireplace and picturesque sunsets on cozy nights in bed. You can even spot some wildflowers in the nearby country.

2. This inspired nook has many props for the true fans

Airbnb

Real fans of Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit will likely have props from the movies in their own homes. But nothing will surpass this cozy and inspired corner in Fairfield, Virginia, where there are plenty of places to take photos and recreate your favorite scenes. Known as “Hobbit’s Dream” on Airbnb, this home could come straight from the books and seriously turn your daydreams into real life.

Book now to see how the front door is perfectly illuminated with twinkling lights at night and to attend a wood carving workshop.

3. This enchanted house is made for hobbits and couples

Airbnb

If you and your partner are both die-hard fans of Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit, you should check in at this charming house in Middletown Springs, Vermont. It’s a perfect picture and the best place to talk about your theories and favorite scenes for the millionth time. With a charming front door and plenty of outdoor space, it’s also incredibly romantic.

Make sure you take some time during your stay to star or relax near the fireplace. These enlightened experiences will take your stay to the next level.

4. This outdoor accommodation is quiet and close to a big city

Airbnb

Nothing helps you to leave the crowded streets of the city behind and enjoy some peace and quiet as if you were in this outdoor accommodation inspired by the hobbit. You will forget the work and stress of the “real world” by delving deeper into the world of your favorite fantasy series.

The best part? It’s still close to San Diego in case you want to do some sightseeing after relaxing.

5. This glamping spot has a whirlpool and fantasy vibes

Airbnb

Glamping takes you to a whole new level when you bring in the Hobbit. Suddenly, it’s no longer your average trip to do S’Mores and snuggle up in nature. It is absolutely unique as soon as you walk through the front door of the “Hobbit Hut” and take off your shoes.

This glamping spot is in Castlebar, Ireland, which is a fairly long hike away. But it’s worth it for its cozy atmosphere and otherworldly atmosphere. Not to mention that there is a hot tub that you can use on request.

6. This hobbit hole is so comfortable and unstable

Airbnb

Last but not least, this “Hobbit Hole” in McEwen, Tennessee, is a very aesthetically pleasing Airbnb where you can stay. With its minimalist decor and earthy atmosphere, this house is an oasis for lovers of Gandalf and Bilbo Baggins and a short break that deserves Instagram.

Be aware: there is no internet and no television, so it is pretty much network independent. But that could put you more in touch with your Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit obsession, right?