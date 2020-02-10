These 11 things older than Billie Eilish will ruin your day

Advertisement

Erika Goldring, Getty Images

When Billie Eilish won the 2020 Grammys and won the Best New Artist Award, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, he easily forgot that the pop star had just turned 18 a month ago.

But on Sunday evening, when Eilish walked the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards, viewers were painfully alerted to the singer’s youthful status. She said with a serious expression that one of her favorite films was The Babadook, which was released in 2014.

“You know Billie Eilish is a baby when she says ‘Babadook’ was her favorite film when she was growing up,” wrote an ELLE.com editor in our Oscar’s Slack chat before saying, “I’m 100 Year old”.

Eilish has previously made it clear that she is a fetus (she went on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that she didn’t know what a cabbage patch kid is), but if her words plunge you into an existential crisis on Sunday, then 1) I am sorry and 2) The following list will not help.

Here is a small selection of things that are actually older than Billie Eilish, born in December 2001:

the iPod (released October 2001)

Britney Spears’ first album … Baby One More Time (released January 1999)

the first Harry Potter book (published in June 1997)

Netflix (released August 1997)

the razor roller (released in 2000)

Barack Obama’s first book Dreams from My Father (published July 1995)

SpongeBob SquarePants (premiered in May 1999)

the Mario Party video game (released 1998)

Neopets (released November 1999)

the film Bring It On (released August 2000)

the BlackBerry (released in January 1999)

The list could go on and on, but I think you understand the message and this message is: You are old. Hope you started on this retirement account!

Madison Feller

Madison works for ELLE.com and reports on news, politics and culture.