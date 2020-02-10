Theresa May has set up the Brexit department to prevent Boris Johnson from handling negotiations Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Theresa May makes a statement on Downing Street. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA.

Theresa May founded the Brexit department with the intention of stopping Boris Johnson who handles Brexit negotiations as foreign secretary.

Jeremy Hunt, who succeeded Johnson as foreign minister, claimed that the decision to set up the now defunct department “was a deliberate decision to take Brexit out of the hands of the Foreign Ministry, while Boris (Johnson) was foreign secretary was “.

At an Institute for Government event, he said: “When I became Foreign Minister, we became a little more involved, but of course it was DExEU Secretary of State’s job to negotiate with Brussels, but I was fairly closely involved “

In a separate interview, David Liddington – known as Theresa May’s deputy – said it was a mistake to set up the DExEU department.

He said, “Now, that is not to denigrate the officials or ministers who work there, but the fact that you then tried DExEU to do things and Number 10 and the cabinet tried to do that … and the disaster planning if there is a function in the cabinet anyway, because all that hassle about the reasonable worst-case scenario, that is the standard language for civil disaster planning.

“That was how the cabinet looked, well, what happens if your DExEU restriction does not work, what happens?

“But trying to knit that together just took more energy and time than would be necessary.

“So in my ideal world, I would not have invented DExEU as a department.”

He added: “I would have had a large unit, but I would have localized it as an annex to the cabinet and number 10, because the prime minister would direct the negotiations.”

Liddington also revealed that the talks between the conservatives and the Labor party came “fairly close” to finding a compromise on the Brexit.

“I think at the end of the day, maybe late in the day, there was just a reluctance on both sides, I think, to make the final jump.

“The two issues at stake were customs and a second referendum, where we could not reach an agreement.”

When asked whether May is to blame for what happened, he said: “Ultimately, every prime minister has responsibility for what happens in his government.”

