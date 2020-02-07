There was no funding for evacuees from the Taal volcano

Advertisement

BATANGAS, Philippines – Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas called for transparency in donations for evacuees affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Records show that the Batangas provincial government received a total of 33,748,234.05 pesetas in cash between January 15 and February 5.

“Marami pa ring fake news na nakakasira.” Yung mga evacuees wala namang reklamo. Kung mayroon dapat pumansin at unver dapat dumaing … “yung mga napinsala nila na ginagawa natin (ang tama),” said Mandanas on Thursday February 6th.

(There is false news trying to destroy the provincial government’s reputation. But the evacuees have no complaints. If there is someone who catches our attention or complains … it should be those who are affected. Those who are The donors can also complain if there is an anomaly, but they have seen that we are handling the funds correctly.)

Mandanas also reiterated that he had received no direct complaints from an urban or city mayor.

“In order to do justice to the mayors, Nauunawaan Nila, that they have a disaster fund, can direct the national government to Mayroon Din Silang donations. Kung Ayaw ‘Nyo Gamitin Ang Disaster Fund, Ako Ang Magbibigay. Kung May Nagamit Na Kayo” I will refund it, “he added.

(To do justice to the mayors, they understand that they have a disaster fund, they also get help directly from the national government and they also receive donations. If they don’t want to use their disaster fund, the provincial government will provide money if they used it, i will refund it.)

A few weeks ago, the League of Mayors sent a letter to Mandanas asking for P2 million support for each community and city.

As of Thursday, they processed an advance of 200,000 pesetas each for the worst affected communities of Agoncillo, Laurel, Lemery, Taal, San Nicolas and Talisay.

“When you compare expenses, Pinakamali is a quick answer … Rehabilitation Malaki,” said Mandanas.

(When you compare expenses, the smallest budget is for quick response and the largest for rehabilitation.)

rehabilitation efforts

Mandanas said they are preparing temporary relocation areas where evacuees can stay for 6 months to 2 years. The state government will continue to provide them with food and basic food in these areas.

The redevelopment includes the construction of no fewer than 2,500 new houses for those who live within the 7-kilometer danger zone and the establishment of their livelihood.

The Batangas Provincial Government owns several properties that are being considered as relocation sites. These include 30 hectares in Ibaan, 600 hectares in Nasugbu, 400 hectares in Rosario and part of the country in San Juan. (WATCH: emergency accommodation for residents who were displaced by the Taal eruption)

“Kung saan sila sanay na livelihood, doon sila ilalagay (we will move them to where they can make a living) In Ibaan we can build a clothing factory and nurseries for high quality crop seedlings because they have agricultural land,” said Mandanas.

The governor assured that they will provide seed capital to help the affected residents get back on their feet.

A total of 83 schools in Batangas have to be repaired or reconstructed due to damage from severe ash fall. (READ: Batangas Establishes Ash for Money Program for Taal Outbreak Victims)

The Taal volcano remains at alarm level 3. The riots started on January 12 and are not over yet. (READ: Phivolcs: cracks along the tourist trail of the Taal volcano that emits steam) – Rappler.com