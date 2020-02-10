There seems to be no end to the bans that California will pursue - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Legislation prohibits the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars.

When Californian Senator Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and his 29 co-authors introduced the bill last month, they considered it their primary goal to stop the youth steam. But Hill made it clear that this law goes much further.

Advertisement

“No flavored tobacco products, no exceptions, regardless of the device, delivery system, or product,” said Hill.

A similar effort is developing at the national level. Congressman Frank Pallone, D-New Jersey, is trying to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products. If passed, Pallone’s bill would be the most comprehensive federal ban in the country in 100 years.

While flavored vaping products have garnered the most attention recently, both calculations target menthol cigarettes. But the traditional arguments for banning menthol are a relic of a bygone era when smoking rates were high, cigarette prices were low, and tobacco advertising was pervasive.

The most common claim against menthol is that it is said to appeal to naive young people. Critics claim menthol is even more addictive than regular cigarettes, which poses a potentially higher health risk to users while increasing the smoking rate among children and adults. However, our new Reason Foundation study shows that this is not the case.

Use of data from the National Drug Use and Health Survey along with that of R.J. Reynolds, we looked at data from all 50 states from 2008 to 2018 to see if there was a strong positive relationship between the distribution of menthol cigarettes and the youth smoking rate.

We found that the states with a higher relative distribution of menthol cigarettes actually had a lower rate of child smokers on average. In countries with a higher cigarette distribution per capita of all types of cigarettes, the rate of smoking was higher on average in both adults and children. The only predictive relationship we’ve found is consistent with what the public health literature has shown for decades: children learn from adults in their lives. The more adults smoke, the more children smoke. As a result, the best way to lower the youth smoking rate is not to ban menthol cigarettes, but to help parents and adults quit smoking.

The menthol results should come as no surprise as the prevalence of menthol has changed dramatically over the past decade. According to data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the proportion of high school smokers who consume menthol cigarettes decreased from 54, 5 percent in 2014 to 46.1 percent in 2018 And in 2019, only 5.8 percent of adolescents reported smoking – the lowest youth smoking rate ever recorded.

Many mentholists will ask about the smoking rate among African Americans, since the majority of African Americans who smoke use menthol products. However, according to the latest CDC data, only 3.2 percent of African American youth are smokers. That is a third of the smoking rate among white teenagers. Indeed, African American teenagers are the least likely to smoke cigarettes in a youthful group.

African Americans smoke just as often as whites. African American adults who smoke are more likely to smoke menthol than regular cigarettes. Given that California is at the forefront of criminal justice issues, it should be an important concern how the ban would affect the African American community.

History suggests that banning menthol cigarettes disproportionately affects people with skin color if law enforcement targets the people who buy and sell them on the black market. For example, Eric Garner was killed when he was arrested for allegedly selling cigarettes.

Instead of introducing an unnecessary ban that has numerous negative consequences, California lawmakers and health authorities should recognize that youth smoking is already on the decline and record lows.

Guy Bentley is director of consumer freedom and Jacob James Rich is policy analyst at the Reason Foundation.