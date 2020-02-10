There aren't many like Philip Rivers - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Philip Rivers was the other guy the day he moved in.

He was not Eli Manning, who was drafted with the Chargers’ first overall win in 2004, had no intention of ever signing with San Diego, and was on the New York Giants for Rivers (the # 4 choice) and on the three traded draft picks, two of which were used on kicker Nate Kaeding and linebacker Shawne Merriman.

And he was the other guy in the first two years of his NFL career who supported Drew Brees and played two games each in 2004 (when the team was 12-4 and was in the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons) and ’05 ( when they were 9-7 and missed the postseason).

At the beginning of the 2006 training camp, when Brees went de facto to New Orleans and Rivers, I wrote the following for The Press-Enterprise: “It rained on the first day of the Philip Rivers era in San Diego. Omens or coincidences? ”

It wasn’t such a bad story, just to point out that a first-year quarterback put pressure on coach Marty Schottenheimer and general manager A.J. Smith (who, it turns out, had his own problems with each other). But I received an email as an answer, indicating that I had dealt with the talk “Heaven falls” too dramatically and simply signed: “Rivers”.

It could have been an impersonator, but I don’t think it was. And when I covered rivers over the years, I understood. This competitive fire could occasionally get him in trouble, but it would never go out. You could see it every time he trained with an opponent or even a defensive teammate.

It was always G-Rated Trash Talk – he’s a devout Catholic, after all, and the strongest nickname he ever seemed to lose was “Shoot”, a verbal trick that ultimately lured many imitators into the Chargers’ locker room. And his expression was often misunderstood. He was a mouth-free cannon to opposing fans. For those who knew and understood him, it was only his joy and exuberance that passed over him. He couldn’t help it.

(Let’s hope that when Rivers plays against the chargers and starts going back and forth with Derwin James a little bit, everyone understands what it is. The chargers certainly won’t take it personally. They probably have stopped it all the practice field.)

Rivers often spoke of this joy of playing. His eyes lit up when he talked about the idea of ​​playing an NFL game with his friends, and how cool was that?

This exuberance and appreciation has a lot to do with the ongoing series of games that still exist, and will likely continue in a different uniform. Rivers started this season in 2006 as a starter – and no, the sky certainly wasn’t going to fall this year, at least until Marlon McCree missed an interception and essentially a playoff game against the Patriots to spoil a 14-2 season – and he did it In every game his team has played for 224 consecutive games until 2019, he’s on the post.

Rivers played a playoff game in New England with a ripped ACL in January 2008 (and was back on the field for the minicamp just over three months after the operation). He survived the 2014 season with battered ribs and later with a bulging disc in the back.

In the middle of the 2014 season, Antonio Gates remarked, “He was dealing with a rib injury, a very serious rib injury, so he laughed about it in the past three or four weeks.” That statement made PR man Scott Yoffe swallow hard, knowing The then head coach Mike McCoy did not want to make this information publicly available at all.

Especially last season, we saw Rivers try to get his team to the finish line, force passes, prevent interception, and deal with a leaky line of attack. But those who followed him through the years in San Diego remember those risky throws that found their goals, won games, and kept hope alive.

A notable example was 2008. The Chargers went 4-8 in December but won a tie-breaking championship title against Denver that beat the Broncos 52-21 in the season finale, in which Rivers beat Dan Fouts’ franchise record passes in a season. Then they unlikely to win a wild card game against Indianapolis and Peyton Manning, 23-17 in overtime, when Darren Sproles burst 23 yards at the left end.

This statistic probably also defines rivers: in 14 years as QB1 of the chargers, his teams were 44-24 in December. If they were reasonably good and hunting, Rivers would find a way to accomplish this, and they won’t have to go back much further than 2018 and wins in Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Denver in December to attract a 12-4 regular bow Season.

In some ways, Rivers was one of the last in a race that was at the end of an era when even heavily drawn quarterbacks were expected to hold a clipboard on the sidelines and learn their craft. He said he was getting a little impatient this season in 2006, but realized that it was the best.

“It’s a key you’re behind,” added Rivers during the conversation. “If you’re behind a guy you don’t get along with, that you don’t respect, or that you just don’t love, it’s difficult to live two years.” But Drew and I got along and we struggled and started at the same time. I think that made it a healthy situation for both of us.

“I would like to think that I bumped into him, that he was better than he was here, and vice versa.”

The evidence over the years would prove that. The only obstacle that prevents Rivers from the national conversation about elite quarterbacks that Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and the Mannings participated in is that he never reached a Super Bowl.

Maybe that changes in someone else’s uniform.

