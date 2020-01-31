There are several Snoop Doggs at Gabrielle Union's birthday party

Advertisement

Numerous friends confirmed as much as Gabrielle Union’s “California Love” birthday party, disguised as Snoop Dogg, along with … Snoop Dogg, who was there to have fun with the actress, who was 47.

Union was recorded as her cheerleader character on “Carry It On”. The actress’s rapper cousin, Saweetie, also put on an identical cheerleader outfit and performed it along with Too Brief and E-40.

Too Brief teased the group after not knowing the phrases for his tune “Blow the Whistle”. , , Don’t you know the sentences? Do it again. It’s a Motherf King chant if you already know the phrases! “He explained.” For those who don’t know the idioms: shut up! “

Holly Robinson Peete and Tracee Ellis Ross – who disguised themselves as DJ Quik – were some of the many stars who celebrated.