The woman from Leadville who drove past and killed her boyfriend was found guilty of second degree murder

LEADVILLE, Colo. – A woman from Leadville who drove past and killed her boyfriend was found guilty of second degree murder. The verdict came after a two-week lawsuit in Georgetown, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Maria Day, 59, had 55-year-old John Alexander Martinez run over on James Street in Leadville on July 8, 2015.

According to the DA office, Day Martinez ran over a Lexus limousine and let him die.

Day’s older mother was sitting in the back seat. The DA office said the mother had dementia and “could not give much information about what happened.”

“Passersby saw Martinez lying on the side of the road and suspected that he was going to pass out. What they didn’t see and for which there were no eyewitnesses other than Accused Tag and their mother, was that Tag deliberately ran into victim Martinez after he got out of the car to leave and leave tire marks on his pants. “The DA’s office said in a written statement that was released on Friday.

Martinez died about four hours later. He had severe wounds all over his body.

An hour after Day Martinez met, she called 911 to say that she hit “someone,” but did not identify the person as her boyfriend.

Surveillance footage of Day’s sister showed how she was trying to compensate for the damage to the Lexus.

The Leadville police were arrested the same day.

“The jury rejected the defendant’s statement that he had given the police that when Martinez dropped her off, she blocked the transmission and accelerated and ran over her car. Prosecutors provided extensive evidence that the car brand and Lexus model were in the The past had no faulty gearboxes, and the previous car owner confirmed that the sale was in good condition a year ago (also according to accident reconstruction experts)), ”said the DA office.

DA Bruce Brown described the violence in the partnership as “endemic” in society.

“After an extraordinarily long wait of five years to get justice, John Martinez’s family and friends can finally make a final judgment that Defendant Day aimed to kill and achieve their goal,” Brown said, adding Later added: “This incident should be another call to the United States Senate to secure the Violence Against Women Act, a solid partnership violence law by funding services for victims of abuse or violence Housing and advice to approve again. “

Prosecutors said the case was moved from Lake County (where Leadville is located) to Clear Creek County (where Georgetown is located) because there were not enough impartial juries in Lake County.

A trial date was not set because the chairman wanted to fire parties because of a winter storm in the mountains.

