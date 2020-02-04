The Witcher: Henry Cavill is hunting in the teaser trailer for Netflix customization

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

For those looking for an adorable new gift, Netflix simply has the right factor for you.

The streamer has released the first trailer for The Witcher, which is mainly based on the bestselling fantasy novel sequence and features Superman himself, Henry Cavill, as the famous monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. “An epic story of fate and budget,” The Witcher plays in a country often known as The Continent, simply recognized, “the official description said.

In the trailer that debuted at San Diego Comedian-Con on Friday – and you’ll see above – a white-haired Geralt from Rivia chops and cuts through many epic battle scenes (watch him play around this chain!) Whereas we do Can guess the rise of some very effective younger witches. “So that’s all life for you: monsters and cash?” Asks a younger woman Geralt. “That’s all it has to be,” he replies shortly. The sneak peek ends with Geralt dealing with a large spider from a murky swamp … and Geralt’s eyes are black and bleeding (!).

Advertisement

This has to surprise you for the time being: No release date has been set for The Witcher. Press PLAY at the top to get a quick overview. After that, the feedback appears: Are you already adding it to your Netflix queue?