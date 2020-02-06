The Wisconsin strength trainer resigns after using racial designations for Badgers players

Advertisement

Erik Helland, the strength and fitness trainer for the Wisconsin athletic program, resigned after an internal investigation found that he was using a racial epithet in a conversation with Badgers’ basketball players.

According to a statement from the athletic department of Wisconsin, Helland told a story from his days in the NBA – he worked 25 years in the competition, including with the Bulls during their series of six competition championships – when he spoke in the presence of multiple Badgers players. The athletics department was able to confirm this on Monday. He was posted on administrative leave and did not join the team on his trip to a road game Wednesday in Minnesota.

Advertisement

MORE: Big Ten teams face unprecedented levels of parity in competition

“UW Athletics is working to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student athletes and staff and the aforementioned language does not match the values ​​of the athletic department, the men’s basketball program, or the university,” the release said.

There had been reports that a racial lie had been addressed to former player Kobe King, who left the ties last week and cited problems about how he was being treated while being a member of the team.

“That claim is inaccurate,” explained the UW release. “YOUR athletics has no evidence – nor has it been claimed from the athletics department – that Helland was targeting racially insensitive language at a member of the men’s basketball team.”

Helland joined the Wisconsin men’s basketball program in 2013 and was promoted in 2015 to oversee all conditioning and training for the university’s athletics programs.

.