The Windermere children who escaped the Holocaust in the lake area | Current Brexit news and top stories

Jason Solomons

Captivating account: survivors with the actors they play in The Windermere Children. Photo: Helen Sloan / BBC

A new film that airs on Holocaust Remembrance Day tells the little-known story of a group of children brought from the death camps to the Lake District. JASON SOLOMONS talks to the team behind this moving story.

A scene from the production. Photo: Helen Sloan / BBC

In August 1945, Great Britain did something extraordinary. 732 Jewish refugee children who had just been rescued from concentration camps such as Auschwitz and Theresienstadt were flown from Poland to England with RAF bombers that had completed their last missions and were given a new life.

Under pressure from Leonard Montefiore’s new committee to look after children from concentration camps, the government was persuaded to open rehabilitation camps, such as one on the idyllic shores of Lake Windermere. And so, in the unlikely village of Troutbeck Bridge on the Calgarth estate, in a prefabricated house that housed workers from the Short Sunderland aircraft factory during the war, a remarkable story of redemption and renewal began.

The story is now told in a dramatic form in the film The Windermere Children, which has been broadcast in Great Britain on the occasion of the Holocaust Remembrance Day and for 75 years at the same time on BBC Two and on German ZDF (a simulcast premiere on European radio) the end of the second world War.

I have to confess that as a British Jew I am amazed that I have never heard of the story of the Windermere children. The story of children’s transportation is better known, which saved 10,000 Jewish children by bringing them to Britain before the war. But the Windermere story is one of the consequences of dealing with the reverberation of deep trauma and suffering in children, some of whom are only three years old and are all under 16 and are alone in the world. And it took many of the survivors years to talk about their experiences.

“I hadn’t heard of the story either,” admits screenwriter Simon Block of The Windermere Children. “Not many people had it. The Wall to Wall production company brought me the story, but from then on it was about getting as much information as possible and finding the dramatic arc in it.

“Fortunately, the characters involved are so strong and the emotions and trauma are so strong that the facts didn’t have to be distorted to write a compelling human story. It told itself.”

Block is right when a modest touch. The Windermere Children is an amazing story, told beautifully and movingly, but never falls into sentimentality. There is too much truth and too much tenacity for that. The script is based on the testimony of the survivors, the young boys and girls who were Windermere children and later rebuilt here in Britain – and had wealthy families. They all consider themselves absolutely British.

Many of them were at the preview screening I attended. Harry (Chaim), Ben, Arek, Ike, Harry and Bela sit in the audience, behind the young Polish actors they play in the film, most of them making their film debut. The film’s more well-known talents are there too: Romola Garai, Iain Glen and Tim McInnerny, excellent actors who all humblely acknowledge that the real stars are the survivors.

The film, staged by Michael Samuels, initially captures the awkwardness of these children in being transported from their concentration camps to another camp in the middle of nowhere in a country and in a language they don’t understand. To them, it seemed like another chapter in the years of confusion they had suffered when they were given new clothes upon arrival, undergone medical inspections, separated from friends, and separated from their past with every step.

Windermere’s employees, led by German analyst and social worker Oscar Friedmann (played by Thomas Kretschmann), clothed, housed and fed the children and began a tailored four-month rehabilitation program that involved therapy that was considered both artistically and physically Exercise.

There’s a striking scene at the first dinner where the kids see the bread in front of them and all hurry away before the traditional blessing can be said: grab the bread, hide it in their rooms, and pull down any bits of food they have torn off.

“We were like little savages,” says survivor Harry (Chaim) Olmer. “The film shows what happened and hit it exactly. It was like being born again into people. We had to learn to live together, talk to each other, trust each other and have friends. It was very difficult for us.

“But we were never forced to do anything. That was so important to us after what we went through. All we did was talk about what we would all do with our future, how we would dream would pursue. We never talked about it. ” Past, even though that was all we had in common. “

In fact, Windermere pioneered trauma healing. Romola Garai plays a real art therapist, Marie Paneth, who worked at the camp and previously specialized in treating children who have recovered from the London flash. Garai believes that the concentration camp children presented their characters with a unique challenge.

“The growth of therapeutic movements, both art and physical, has faced something unprecedented in the face of the greatest tragedy in human history,” she says. “I don’t think they were prepared for the tsunami of suffering that put these new sciences to the test – this was a very new job that encouraged children to seek happiness while all these refugee boys and girls had known before that they suffer and survive. I found that was very moving to play as an actor, the courage they all needed in the camp to survive the horror of the Holocaust. “

Garai’s own family fled from Hungary to Great Britain long before the war, but the Windermere children’s story clearly hit a deep chord. “My father’s Anglo-Jewish generation had to get used to the information that suddenly came to the camps, and they left deep psychological and spiritual scars as they faced what the world now meant.

“All of humanity was changed, but it was particularly acute for the British Jewish community and they asked themselves: How did we allow that? Could we have done more to prevent this?”

Although the British government supported the project, it was fully funded by donations from British Jews, led by Leonard Montefiore (played by Tim McInnerny in the film).

“Bringing the children here had something to do with the painful feeling of not doing more, coupled with the guilt that it could happen,” added Garai. “Everyone had to take on a new responsibility to respond to the atrocities of the world, and they were determined to make sure it could never happen again.

“My family experienced a lot of this experience when, as the first generation, they realized that the world is different now and that human existence has been completely reinvented by events.”

At the screening, Iain Glen was greeted by young Polish actors with hugs and high fives, like a favorite trainer or even a relative who was greeted after a long break. He plays a gruff Scottish physical education teacher who is based on the real Jock Lawrence and is committed to providing physiotherapy to the kids through exercise, soccer and swimming in the lake. “Jock was committed to physiotherapy, although I don’t think he knew much about the science of it, and he was certainly not prepared for the extent of the trauma he experienced,” he says. “But he could see the positive effect if he took her out into the fresh air.”

One of the children under Jock’s care was Ben Helfgott, who became a weightlifter for Great Britain at two Olympic Games. “In the end, it’s a redeeming story,” notes Glen. “These survivors are testimony to the program there and show that life may not be forgotten, but it can recover and rebuild.”

According to director Michael Samuels, the story of the Windermere children is a hope. “But no hope in the traditional sense that you sometimes see in Holocaust films. This is a post-story, and I hadn’t seen many of these stories in the film. But those people who had emerged from the most unimaginable horrors were slowly recovering from hope so in Windermere, where there wasn’t before. “

Samuels’ direction has to balance many topics and he resisted the overworked tricks of the flashback. “I wanted the horror of their experience in the concentration camps to be seen only in how they behave in the present,” he says. “What I always asked was: how can someone who has had this experience ever tell what it feels like and how can someone who has not been through connect with someone who has, especially in young years? For me it was the story not only the children adapt, but also a new country that adapts to them. “

There are a few scenes of local hostility and of course latent anti-Semitism. Such scenes obviously coincide with current politics and with the experience of immigrants in Britain over the years. Even more current is the law that was just blocked by Boris Johnson’s new government and now prevents refugee children from reuniting with their families in the UK.

Given one of The Windermere Children’s most moving scenes that is about a family reunion, this is a sharpness that the creators of film will not miss. The author Simon Block says: “This story is absolutely true – it was impossible to imagine something like that – but unfortunately, under British law, something like this is now impossible.

“It shows that this is not just a historical drama, but a large part of our present. It is a picture of how Britain did something great and enriched it, and hopefully it can be a reminder that we are still can do the right thing again. “

The last word about The Windermere Children practically speaks for itself. At the screening, survivor Harry Spiro stood up cautiously and trembled slightly at his feet, but his voice was strong and clear. “I was the only one in my family who survived the Holocaust. I lost everyone, I had nothing. I had no home, no family.

“But I was a Windermere boy and now, 70 years later, I have a wife, three children, nine grandchildren and great grandchildren. I never thought I would have a family back then, but I have a whole new life here and many other lives have arisen from it. So I say: No, Hitler, you didn’t win, but look at me, I have my life and my family … “

The Windermere children will air on BBC Two on January 27, Holocaust Remembrance Day

