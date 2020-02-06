Advertisement

Kellan Lutz ‘wife Brittany Gonzales has shaken her followers with heartbreaking information: she has mislaid her first child with the “Twilight” star. Brittany thanked her doctors who had saved her “alive”.

Brittany GonzalesThe 31-year-old mourns with the FBI for the lack of his first unborn daughter, a small woman Kellan Lutz, 34. After Brittany said she was pregnant in November 2019, almost three months after February 6, she had much sadder information for Instagram followers: she had a miscarriage. Brittany shared a black and white picture of her child’s weakness and wrote a letter for the child she bore in the Submit’s caption. “Baby woman, ⁣ It has been an absolute honor and pleasure for me to be your mother for the past 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute pleasure to see your little face in all these situations on this display and to feel your little kicks. I don’t know why it went so well, but part of me finds a lot of peace in understanding you without being upset or worried and definitely not, ”Brittany started. She later added, “Your mom loves you very much. 💔⁣ “

Brittany was not “ready” to talk exactly about what happened, and she or he is “undecided [she] will ever.” “However, I can say that I am so thankful for the most wonderful husband I have seen in all your time,” wrote the coach. Brittany added: “My unimaginable doctor and the wonderful UCLA Medical Middle staff that saved me are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood – I am in no way particularly grateful to you. Without you, people like me wouldn’t be here. “

Minutes after Kellan broke the tragic information, he republished his spouse’s bold announcement on his personal Instagram. “It was a curvy roller coaster ride a week with a lot of emotions,” Kellan began after he described his spouse as a “surprise lady”. “Perhaps you will find out the rest of Kellan’s bittersweet but hopeful message below.

Brittany and Kellan had introduced their Thanksgiving pregnancy in 2019 after they had tied the knot exactly two years earlier in November 2017. Brittany was excited to share her pregnant trip with her followers. Brittany and Kellan really loved their child and our ideas accompany them through this difficult time. Brittany becomes a member of the up-and-coming group of celebrities enjoying their painful miscarriages, something that many women unfortunately go through.