The WHO warns of the worldwide shortage of coronavirus protective equipment

Published: February 7, 2020

Medical workers in protective suits care for patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to accommodate patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo: China Daily via REUTERS)

The world is facing a chronic shortage of clothes, masks, gloves and other protective equipment to fight a spreading coronavirus epidemic, said World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

The U.N. agency has sent test kits, masks, gloves, respirators and robes to all regions, Tedros told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.

“However, as you can imagine, the world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment.

“This afternoon I will speak to the pandemic supply chain network to identify the bottlenecks, find solutions, and promote fairness in equipment distribution,” he said.

As of 6 p.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT), there were 31,211 confirmed coronavirus cases in China and 637 deaths, and 270 cases in 24 other countries with 1 death, Tedros said.

“There have been fewer infections reported in China in the past two days, which is good news. However, we warn against reading too much about it. The numbers could go up again, ”he said.

During the technical briefing for the member states, the name of the virus was discussed – which appeared at the end of December in a fish market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The WHO has already given a provisional name for the acute respiratory disease 2019-nCOV (Novel Coronavirus).

“We found it very important that we enter a temporary name so that no name was assigned to the name. I am sure you have seen many media reports that still call this, either Wuhan or China, ”WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told the board.

“We wanted to make sure there was no stigma associated with this virus, so we released this tentative name,” she said.

Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, said, “I think the most important point is that it is our responsibility to ensure that there is no stigma associated with illness.

“The unnecessary, unhelpful profiling of people based on their ethnicity is absolutely unacceptable and must be stopped. Governments are responsible for communicating this with their people, ”Ryan told the board.

