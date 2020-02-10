Advertisement

The death toll from the epidemic rose to 908 on Sunday, all but two in mainland China, and another 97 deaths were recorded, the highest single day since the virus was discovered in Wuhan City in December.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship with 3,700 passengers and crew was still in quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama. Another 65 cases were found and the number of confirmed cases from the Carnival Corp. ship rose to 135.

European stocks fell on concerns about the impact of the closure of factories in China, the world’s second largest economy, on the supply chains of companies like Taiwanese iPhone maker Foxconn, automakers Kia Motors and Nissan.

Advertisement

According to the National Health Commission, 3,062 new infections were confirmed in mainland China on Sunday, for a total of 40,171. An international WHO team of experts was on the way to Beijing to investigate the outbreak.

Wu Fan, vice dean of Shanghai Fudan University Medical School, said there is hope that the spread may soon reach a turning point. “The situation is stabilizing,” she said at a press conference when asked about the spread in Shanghai, which had nearly 300 cases and one death.

But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there were “transmission cases” from people who hadn’t been to China.

“Detection of a small number of cases can indicate greater prevalence in other countries. in short, we may only see the tip of the iceberg, “he said in Geneva.

According to a Reuters count based on official reports, the virus has spread to at least 27 countries and areas and infected more than 330 people. The two deaths outside of mainland China occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The number of victims of the outbreak has now surpassed that of severe acute respiratory syndrome, in which hundreds of people died worldwide in 2002/03.

As a rule, bustling cities have become virtual ghost towns after the rulers of the Communist Party ordered locks, flights canceled and factories and schools closed.

An additional ten days had been added to the holidays that ended in late January. But even on Monday, many jobs remained closed and many people worked from home.

During the morning rush hour, only a few commuters were seen on one of Beijing’s busiest metro lines. Everyone was wearing masks. Zhang Gewho, a government official in Beijing, said it would be more difficult to curb the spread of the virus if people came back to work. “Community capacity and the flow of people will increase significantly, and the difficulty of virus prevention and control will continue to increase,” he said.

Hubei, the province of 60 million most affected by the outbreak, remains practically closed. The train stations and airports are closed and the roads are closed.

In the UK, the government announced on Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has doubled to eight and that the virus has been classified as a serious and imminent threat, giving it more powers to isolate suspects of an infection.

The Chinese central bank has taken a number of steps to support the economy, including lowering interest rates and providing liquidity to the market. From Monday, special funds for banks will be made available, with which companies can take out loans.

President Xi Jinping, who has largely withdrawn from the limelight and left Prime Minister Li Keqiang to take the lead in government efforts to curb the outbreak, said Monday that the government would prevent mass layoffs, Chinese state television reported.

Xi, who was shown on television as community leaders in Beijing inspected the work and wore a mask when measuring his fever, said China would strive to achieve the economic and social goals for the year.

A leading economist said growth could slow to 5% or less in the first quarter.

More than 300 Chinese companies, including Meituan Dianping, China’s largest food company, and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corp., are seeking loans of at least 57.4 billion yuan (USD 8.2 billion), according to two banks.

Foxconn, Apple’s largest iPhone maker, received approval to resume production in central China’s Zhengzhou City, but only 10% of the workforce managed to return, a source said.

The southern city of Shenzhen, however, rejected the company’s request to resume work there. reuters

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus