GENEVA, Switzerland – The head of the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday 11 February that the novel corona virus was a “very serious threat” to the world when he opened a conference to fight the epidemic.

“In 99% of cases in China, this is still an emergency for that country, but it is a major threat to the rest of the world,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

Around 400 scientists will examine possible vaccines and the transmission of the virus at the two-day forum.

“The most important thing is to stop the outbreak and save lives. With your support, we can do it together,” said Tedros.

The virus, which was first identified in China on December 31, killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 42,000 and reached around 25 countries.

Participants also discuss the source of the virus, which is thought to come from bats and has reached humans via another animal such as snakes or pangolins.

There is no specific treatment or vaccination against the virus that can lead to respiratory arrest.

Tedros, who has repeatedly asked the countries concerned to share their data, called for global “solidarity”.

“This is especially true when it comes to sharing samples and sequences. To combat this outbreak, we need open and fair sharing based on the principles of fairness and fairness,” he said.

“We hope that one of the results of this meeting will be an agreed research roadmap that researchers and donors will follow,” said Tedros.

Several companies and institutes in Australia, China, France, Germany and the United States are trying to develop a vaccine – a process that usually takes years.

When asked whether Taiwanese scientists could attend this week’s Geneva conference, WHO officials said they could only do it online – along with colleagues from other parts of China.

While the WHO is not directly concerned with Taiwan and only recognizes Beijing, Taiwan has often been allowed to attend annual meetings and side meetings as observers.

However, it has been frozen in recent years as Beijing takes an increasingly combative stance against democratic Taiwan, which it sees as its own territory. – Rappler.com