The Whittier Senior Center reopens, but the rest of Parnell Park remains closed - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Whittier’s Cheryl Johnson usually looks forward to the Thursdays when she plays bingo at Parnell Park Community and Senior Center. But that day last week, the park was closed to clean up after a homeless camp was removed.

The senior center – but not the actual park – reopened on Wednesday, and the nearly 70 experienced bingo players were back in action on Thursday.

Advertisement

Al Estrada, a resident of Whittier, raises his hand to call for bingo during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Sharron Larosa will place a numbered ball in the bingo machine slots at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Ophelia Ontiveros, center, is attending the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Whittier-based Donna Childs raises her hand to call bingo during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Christina Vargas pulls a ticket for 50/50 bingo during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



101-year-old Whittier Margaret Smith plays bingo at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Halley Haller (4), center, attends the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Sally Richmond, based in Whittier, rallies for bingo winner Joyce Harris (not pictured) at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Children participate in a sign, which is directed by children’s teacher Leticia Leal at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Parnell Park will remain closed and fenced in, while the community and senior center will be open on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Whittier, California. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



Carer Dianna Ezpinoza, center, opens the door for Donna Childs, who lives in Whittier, during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Children’s instructor Leticia Leal shows clippings of various fish during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Children work together to clear away toys during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A fence surrounding Parnell Park is pictured on Lambert Road during the reopening of the community and senior center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Whittier-based Mary Rodriguez pulls a ticket for 50/50 bingo during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



Kayla Knowles, 4, applauds at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Luca Rueda, 4, plays with plastic stones during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

101-year-old Margaret Smith of Whittier plays bingo during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Sharron Larosa announces bingo numbers during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

A fence surrounding Parnell Park is pictured at the reopening of its community and senior center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



From left: Richard Cody, Alice McEwan and Richard Jimenez play bingo at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

The Twins Hall (left) and Harper Houston (right) play with plastic stones at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

The Parnell Park Community and Senior Center can be seen at its reopening in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Halley Haller (4), left, paints during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on Thursday, February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Whittier residents are preparing to play bingo during the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, California on February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)



Isaiah Robles, 4, plays Hop Scotch at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

Local residents play bingo at the reopening of the Parnell Park Community and Senior Center in Whittier, Calif., On February 6, 2020. (Photo by Raul Romero Jr., contributing photographer)

“I hated it when it closed on Thursday,” said Johnson. “It was boring.”

Her friend, Charles Quirk from Whittier, said he was thrilled that the center was open again so that he could play bingo. He also described last Thursday as “very boring”.

Even though the senior center and storybook zoo are open, the rest of the park has been fenced in since the last homeless person left at dawn on January 27th.

The park was closed to redevelop it, officials from the city of Whittier said.

The cleaning effort included “Replacing, compacting and leveling decomposed granite in the picnic area, repairs and / or disposing of picnic tables, grass / landscape cleaning and restoration, repairs and cleaning of sanitary facilities and toilets (both in the park and in the senior center)”. Assistant City Manager Shannon DeLong said in an email.

The process, which is expected to cost between $ 18,050 and $ 22,050, is taking longer than expected, partly because six trees need to be inspected, DeLong said on the phone Wednesday. Some had cut wounds in the trunk, and the city has to make sure they’re okay, she said.

Since last year, city council members have grappled with the local homelessness crisis, in which large camps have appeared in the (now cleared) green belt on Whittier Boulevard and Parnell Park.

The decision to close the park was triggered by the discovery of the body of a 22-year-old woman in the park on New Year’s Day. The authorities do not suspect a bad game.

Earlier this month, the Whittier City Council introduced a night curfew for the park. So when the park is reopened, no one is allowed into the park at night.

City officials also apply for federal court permission to enforce Whittier’s anti-camping laws in other parks.

Mayor Joe Vinatieri, City Councilor Henry Bouchot, Capt. Aviv Bar von Whittier and attorney Gary Kranker attended a four-hour federal court session Tuesday that included a discussion of future homeless shelters in several cities in Southern California.

“We are still doing our due diligence and there are a number of things we need to do to get involved,” Vinatieri said. “We are very interested.”

According to Vinatieri, city officials need more information about opening a shelter, such as where the money for construction and operation comes from.

What they do know is the number of beds needed (156). This was the conclusion of a city-paid study or “census” of the homeless in Whittier by City Net from Bellflower, a nonprofit that helps end street-level homelessness, Vinatieri said. This number corresponds to 60% of the 231 unattended people counted in November.

While the senior center was closed, most classes and programs were moved to other urban facilities, said Nanette Duron, community service coordinator.

The tiny toddler class for 4-year-olds was an exception. A new session was supposed to start last week and so the start was postponed until this week. The users received a credit, said Duron.

Parents and children were happy to be back.

“Finally,” said Carmen Curiel of La Habra, who brought her son Mateo to the class. “My son loves this class. He was excited to come back today. “

Whittier’s Rosemary Ontiveros, who brought her granddaughter Ophielia to the class, said she understood.

“We are sorry it had to be closed, but they had to,” said Ontiveros.

The bingo players were also happy to be back, said Rich Cody, president of the senior bingo club.

“It was traumatic,” said Cody. “Most people were lost because part of their week is getting up and playing bingo. You can win a little bit of money and not spend a lot of money.”