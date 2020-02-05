The White Stripes' De Stijl receives its 20th anniversary companion release

Advertisement

White Stripes’ second album, De Stijl, celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020. On this occasion, Jack White’s Third Man Records announced a special companion release on vinyl, which contains unpublished demos, B-sides and live recordings from this period.

As with the companion release of The White Stripes ‘self-titled debut, the De Stijl anniversary package is exclusively available through Third Man Records’ Vault subscription service. However, if you were looking for an optimal time to log in, this may be the case now.

This is because the double LP set contains more than 30 tracks never heard before. Among the choices are Jack White’s original acoustic boombox demos for De Stijl, with many of the tracks containing alternative and unused lyrics. In addition, LP 1 contains previously unpublished cover versions of Thee Headcoats “You’re Right, I’m Wrong” and the song “I Just Don’t Know What Do With Myself” by Burt Bacharach / Hal David in Melbourne recorded in Corduroy Recording Studio, Australia in the fall of 2000.

The second vinyl captures the appearance of The White Stripes on New Year’s Eve 2001 at Magic Stick in Detroit. Over 17 tracks are the only known cover versions of AC / DC’s “Let There Be Rock” and “Dog Eat Dog” with Chris McInnis on bass. This was one of the few times that the band used the instrument in a live environment. The live recording ends with a cover of The Velvet Undergrounds “After Hours”, sung by Meg White, which was her only performance of the song. The entire set was speed corrected and re-screened in high quality directly from the original box.

The 20th anniversary package also includes an archive booklet with invisible photographs, flyers, posters, handwritten texts and other memorabilia from the band.

De Stijl’s 20th anniversary package:

LP 1 tracklist

01. Truth does not make noise

02. A boy’s best friend

03. Sister, do you know my name?

04. I am obliged to wrap it up

05. Expect

06. Vanilla fields

07. Piano octaves

08. You are right, I am wrong

09 I just don’t know what to do with myself

and more!

LP 2 tracklist

01. Let There Be Rock (AC / DC cover)

02. Dog eats dog (AC / DC cover)

03. You look pretty good (for a girl)

04. Hello operator

05. Death letter

06. Little bird

07. Lord, send me an angel

08. dead leaves and the dirty floor

09. apple blossom

10. Broken bricks

11. Cannon

12. Truth does not make noise

13. Jolene

14. I’m bored

15. Let’s build a home / let’s go back to Memphis

16. Suzy Lee

17. After Hours (Velvet Underground cover)