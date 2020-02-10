The White House will apply for fewer border walls this year

Advertisement

People wave from behind the border fence in El Paso, Texas, October 26, 2019. (Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters)

The White House will request only $ 2 billion for border walls next year. Officials say the administration has sufficient funds to focus on building new sections of the wall.

Last year, the government requested $ 5 billion for the wall, a priority for President Trump since the first days of his campaign in 2016, and sparked a confrontation with Congress Democrats who refused to spend more than $ 1.375 on building the wall to approve. This budget was finally signed after a record 35-day government shutdown that started just before Christmas 2018.

Trump then declared the situation on the border a national emergency in February last year, and the administration diverted $ 3.6 billion from military construction projects to building the border wall.

Now the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security will together spend $ 8.4 billion on building the wall, officials said. The White House has raised a total of $ 18 billion for the wall, which official estimates indicate is the goal of building around 1,000 miles of border wall, including 450 miles of new wall, by the end of 2020.

The government “has now moved from securing funds to building more walls,” a senior White House official told The Daily Caller.

However, the White House increased its funding requests for several agencies dealing with border operations, demanding just under $ 10 billion for immigration and enforcement and $ 15.6 billion for customs and border protection.

While the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is likely to reject the White House’s call for $ 2 billion to build walls, this figure more closely corresponds to the last $ 1.375 billion Congress approved for fiscal 2020.

The new proposed budget is expected to be released on Monday.