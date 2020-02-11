The White House is proposing $ 1.5 billion for the Indo-Pacific

Advertisement

Published: February 11, 2020, 10:05:11 am

A total of $ 30 million is included in the budget for the global engagement center, which is dedicated to combating propaganda and disinformation from China by foreign and non-state countries. (File photo)

The Trump administration has proposed a budget allocation of $ 1.5 billion for the key Indo-Pacific region for 2021. This is part of their effort to ensure that the region remains “free, open, and independent of malicious Chinese influence.”

“The future of the Indo-Pacific, home to approximately half of the world’s population and many of the fastest growing economies, is critical to US security and long-term economic interests,” said the White House in its budget proposal for 2021, starting on October 1, 2020.

“The budget is $ 1.5 billion for the Indo-Pacific, which reflects a strong commitment by the government to ensure that the region remains free, open and independent of malicious Chinese influence,” it said.

This funding supports democracy programs, strengthens security cooperation, improves economic governance, and facilitates private sector-led economic growth, the White House said.

A total of $ 30 million is included in the budget for the global engagement center, which is dedicated to combating propaganda and disinformation from China by foreign and non-state countries.

The budget also earmarks $ 0.8 billion for the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) for international private sector development to support corporate growth in less developed countries and a transparent and high quality alternative to “predatory foreign credits in China” Indo-Pacific and other strategic regions, it said.

In the budget proposals, the Pentagon claimed that Beijing had continued to violate the sovereignty of the Indo-Pacific states and to expand its overseas controls under the pretext of investing in belt and road infrastructure.

According to the Pentagon, the Indo-Pacific Department of Defense is strengthening and developing US partnerships for a security architecture that helps maintain a “free and open” order.

“With India, the Department of Defense is expanding military-to-military cooperation and improving interoperability, including through the establishment of a new triservice amphibian exercise, Tiger Trump,” the Pentagon said.

