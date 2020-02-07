The White House can release Colonel Alexander Vindman from the NSC after his impeachment: report

Advertisement

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs in the National Security Council, testifies before hearing the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment investigation in Washington, DC on November 19, 2019. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

The White House can fire Colonel Alexander Vindman from his post on the National Security Council after serving as a witness at the House’s impeachment hearings, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Advertisement

According to officials familiar with the matter, the Trump administration could give its approval as part of a major effort to cut foreign policy bureaucracy. On Thursday, employees were told that several officials would take up new posts, and some officials believed that the government was trying to reduce the influence of people who were disloyal to the president.

Vindman was a key witness for Democrats during the impeachment investigation because he knew firsthand the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Trump asked Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

“I realized that an investigation into Bidens by Ukraine would likely be interpreted as a partisan game that would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has maintained so far,” Vindman said in a statement to the impeachment officers , “This would undermine US national security.”

Vindman is an excellent veteran of the Iraq war and his twin brother Yevgeny is a lawyer for the NSC. The two came to the United States as infants when their family fled from Soviet Ukraine.

Several Congressmen supported Vindman after former representative Sean Duffy and media figures questioned the colonel’s loyalty to the United States.

“We’re talking about decorated veterans who have served this nation,” said Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wy.). “It’s shameful to question their patriotism, their love for this nation, and we shouldn’t be involved in this process.”

“It’s despicable,” said Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) of allegations against Vindman. “This is not normal. There is nothing normal about that.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli armed forces and a trained violist.