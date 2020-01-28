The weather forecast suggests that it could rain on the Brexiteers Parade Current Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Dark clouds and blue sky over the Palace of Westminster, London. Photo: Yui Mok / PA.

PA archive / PA pictures

Things are likely to get worse for Nigel Farage’s Brexit celebration, as the weather forecasts predict rain on Friday.

The Brexit Party leader encountered some setbacks while trying to lead a party in Parliament Square.

Firecrackers must not be fired at 11:00 p.m., a crowdfunding that gets Big Ben to the bong has failed, and Boris Johnson has avoided an invitation to speak just before the big moment.

This meant that Farage was forced to change the decision to charge people for the event. Instead, the organizers asked for donations.

Now it looks like it may rain on the Brexiteers Parade as the weather forecast for London gets bleaker on Friday.

After initially predicting a relatively dry day, the BBC now expects light rain with a moderate breeze most of the day.

This could also cause problems for Brexiteer MP Mark Francois, who plans to stay awake all night and watch the sunrise the next day.

“I’m not going to bed. I will stay and watch the sunrise in a free country,” he told the Post on Sunday.

