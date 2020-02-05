The warning from the Edinburgh councilor about anti-English extremism should make us think - Brian Ferguson

Advertisement

The Edinburgh city councilor, Adam McVey, had the right to speak out about attacks on individuals based on nationality, writes Brian Ferguson.

There was something depressingly inevitable about the pile of social media that engulfed Adam McVey, the Edinburgh city council member, after venturing into uncomfortable terrain last week.

At the annual tourist summit in the city, there was more than enough to focus on in his half-hour keynote speech, given the challenges facing the industry and festivals of the city. After all, there have been debates on everything for years, from his calls to get the power to introduce the UK’s first tourist tax, to the ability of the city center to take on major summer and winter events, controversial hotel developments and to what extent suffers from over tourism.

Mr. McVey is at the end of a long winter of dissatisfaction in Edinburgh, painfully played on social media, websites and newspaper pages. Regular readers do not need to be reminded of the endless headlines of the city’s Christmas and Hogmanay festivals, which also marked the culmination of growing controversies surrounding the future of events at Princes Street Gardens, and whether the city is trying to cope with its growing visitor numbers. to control.

Mr McVey has regularly contributed to the public debate on all of the above and he had much more to say in the meeting rooms. But in a carefully worded passage, he also discussed what he described as “ugliness” and “extremism.” Citing anti-English and anti-Welsh attacks on individuals, and being fired at because he was raised in Paisley, McVey drew clear comparisons with the Brexit debates and denounced any suggestion of “two layers of Edinburghers” .

He made sure that he did not try to “put people back in their coffin,” and added, “I do not paint those who express legitimate concerns about the minority extremism of people who hold these views.” But he said: “If you live in the city, you are a resident and you are a citizen of this city. Whether you come from Europe or anywhere, you are very welcome in this city.”

Speaking a day before Britain left the European Union, it spoke volumes that he felt motivated to say so. But within a few minutes after his words were posted on the Scotsman website, he was fired upon, in particular by some individuals and organizations who had been rated as his most severe critics and asked him to “quantify” the extent of the abuse, accusing “Shameful smears” and wondering if something unusual had happened.

It was perhaps the ultimate irony for Mr. McVey – who pointed out that part of the abuse came from “prominent commentators who should know better” – that he was confronted with suggestions for manufacturing after a speech in which he had the tourist industry encouraged by the growth of fake news in the tourism and events sectors. If he thought that his speech could have bridged some of the clear dividing lines, he would have made a serious mistake. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have the right to speak out, especially given the nationality of many of those at the helm of city tourism and event organizations.

An important challenge now is whether there is someone who is willing and able to get those on either side of the debate around the table and actually talk to each other for the first time.

In the meantime, it is up to everyone, whether passionate solo campaigners or organization leaders, to think about the tone and content of what they say or post online before entering an even darker place.