The Walking Useless: Six reasons why we lost our heads in season 10 trailer

We know – it wasn’t that far back that we recommended that The Walking Useless most likely should have ended with the end of season eight. However rattling – the trailer of the 10th season that AMC’s zombie drama left on Friday at Comedian-Con We are all excited to see new episodes (from Sunday, October 6th). Why?

1. The struggle of the whisperers

The countless struggle with the Savior has moved us to tears, that is true. Now, however, we have significantly increased hopes for our heroes’ fight with Alpha’s crew. For one thing, these new villains aren’t just murderous idiots like the saviors, but twisted freaks who put on Walker skin masks and cling to the undead. And her chief is not a lover of word games, she is an ice-cold psycho. Speaking of the former great Kahuna the Redeemer …

2. Negan 2.0

Yes, now we have problems with Glenn’s and Abraham’s killers. Huge. And we are uncomfortable with how we have softened him since he was married to Rick and Michonnes daughter Judith. Nonetheless, we will not deny that he has become much more intriguing since, in addition to his love of listening to himself, he has also developed qualities. And it is guaranteed to be fascinating to see how he fights sensibly with his former enemies.

3. Carol vs. Alpha

We were hoping for a showdown between Henry’s grieving mother and the malice that has beheaded the boy since season 9. And mainly based on this trailer, man, we’re going to get it. “The bitch has to die,” Carol says matter-of-factly. And we damn love that Samantha Morton’s Huge Unhealthy has no idea that Carol is such an icy ass kicker, she’s going to want her to be useless!

4. Michonne’s dark facet

The last picture of Danai Gurira’s heroine, who looks like Negan’s beloved Lucille, means that maybe, just maybe, he was right when he recommended that the two were particularly similar when she wanted to confess. Question is, to whom did she point the undoubtedly deadly weapon?

5. Lotsa Caryl

We all know that there will be a contingent that is disappointed, that it looks like Daryl is romantically attracted to Connie, not Carol. (A) We love Connie for him, and (b) Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s characters have done exceptionally well as besties all along. And obviously show runner Angela Kang not only gets that, she’ll play it too, great time – maybe not with friendship bracelets, but still.

6. Michonne and … Ezekiel?!?

When Gurira was on the way, our wildest goals in no way imagined that her alter ego would get the romance with the monarch of the kingdom that she did in Robert Kirkman’s comic book collection. Now that we all know it’s coming, we’re damn curious to see where it’s going (and how his ex-Carol reacts).

What do you assume Take a look at the trailer above and press the feedback. Would we have just been carried away by a well-cut promo, or are we all right – season 10 actually looks so good?