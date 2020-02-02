The Walking Dead Season 10 First look: Thora Birch exposed as a gamma

Advertisement

Season ten of The Walking Dead is approaching – and the curiosity about the trailer of the San Diego Comedian-Con of the AMC drama has been piqued – and the present has brought out some first pictures of the newest fake member Thora Birch Thursday.

As featured at Comedian-Con, the American Magnificence actress was forged as Gamma, who is not only a sentry for our heroes’ new nemes, the Whisperers, but a whole alpha-acolyte. It should take into account 200% of the animal lifestyle of the group and its cruel boss. (In several sentences, she is the opposite of Alpha’s daughter Lydia, who fell in love with Carol’s unfortunate son Henry in season 9 and fell under Daryl’s wing.)

And Birch wasn’t the only new addition to the ensemble when the premiere of season 10 took place on Sunday, October 6 (9 / 8c): Kevin Carroll, the late of The Leftovers, was won over to Virgil, one Playing survivors, like everyone else, can be in the apocalypse and be careful to live in your household.

