The Walking Dead Are Ready to Negan a 'Get Out of Jail Free!' Card during the Season 10 Whisper War

Would The Walking Dead Really Turn Glenn and Abraham’s Murderers Over? It seems certain that this is included in the playing cards for the tenth season of the AMC drama.

“We had a whole 12 months with (Negan) in his cell,” showrunner Angela Kang recalls Leisure Weekly. And after his rescue of Michonne’s daughter Judith and Daryl’s canine in season 9, “we are dealing with the next phase, which deals with the problems of the former chief redeemer.”

“I have a feel for people who want Negan from us,” she says, “there will probably be some satisfaction there.”

Our feelings about Negan’s redemption are well documented (and discussed intensively among the audience). Still, the villain is ready to take a key position in Season 10’s battle against Samantha Mortons Alpha and the whispering Whisperer – especially if his arc corresponds to the story in Robert Kirkman’s comedian books.

At least Kang admits that, regardless of Negan’s adjustments for the higher, he still doesn’t rock a halo or anything. “He’s not the hero,” she says. “He is at best an antihero. There is a positive darkness and an advantage for him.”

What do you suppose, TWD supporters? Are you cool when Negan jumps out of his cell? Or would you prefer him to rot there for what he did to Glenn and Abraham (for starters)?