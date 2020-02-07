The Virginia family has the chance to hear their son's heartbeat a year after his death

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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"></noscript>

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Dinwiddie family experienced a surprise this week that brought tears to tears in a tragic multi-vehicle accident more than a year after the death of their 16-year-old son.

The organs donated by Dakota Reid saved five lives, including a Massachusetts man who needed a heart.

Advertisement

His parents, Stephanie and John Reid, said that their hearts were not ready to let their son go.

“He told me how proud he was of me for some changes that I have made in my life,” said John Reid about his son. “In the hospital, you know, I put my head on his chest a lot because I stayed there day and night. I did not go. “

Robert O’Connor, the man who received Dakota Reid’s heart, gave the teenage parents an unexpected gift that will keep their son’s heart with them. During his annual checkup, O’Connor decided to record his heartbeat to send to the Reid family.

O’Connor went to a bear building workshop and put the heartbeat recording in a bear to give to the teen’s parents. Stephanie Reid recorded her husband’s reaction when she opened O’Connor’s surprise gift on Wednesday.

In the video, the family tries to hold back the tears as John Reid takes the bear out and presses on the paw to hear her son’s heartbeat.

“It felt like I was back, like he was with me, and now I can listen to it whenever I want,” said John Reid.

“It’s incredible,” said Stephanie Reid. “It is the best gift they could have given us. We feel that we have a part of him with us now.”

O’Connor said in a Facetime interview on Thursday, “I was lucky to have a heart at all. I and my family are so grateful that they donated their son’s organs.”

Dakota Reid’s corneas help a man see for the first time, and four more lives have been saved from his organs. His father is now asking others to think about being an organ donor.

“It changes people’s lives,” said John Reid. “My son is a hero.”

O’Connor and the Reid family already have plans to meet in person.

Alert me

,